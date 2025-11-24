F1 Las Vegas GP 2025: Best dressed stars from Beyonce to Naomi Campbell

Of all the F1 Grand Prixs throughout a season, the Las Vegas GP always brings in a slew of A-list attendees, who turn up in style.
The event itself is a spectacle only fit for Sin City, with everything from live musical performances to food from Gordon Ramsay providing so much more entertainment than just the race itself. This year, there were plenty of musical performances, including former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, country music singer Kane Brown, Grammy-nominated artist Kaskade and many others.
For fashion fans, the real show was happening off the track. Stars descended on the paddock and hospitality suites dressed in statement streetwear, plenty of leather and the coolest silhouettes of the moment. From Beyoncé in custom Louis Vuitton to Charles Lecler's future wife in Jimmy Choo accessories and Catherine Zeta-Jones perfecting monochromatic dressing, the celebrity style lineup was nothing short of a podium performance.