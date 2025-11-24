F1 Las Vegas GP 2025: Best dressed stars from Beyonce to Naomi Campbell

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
F1 Las Vegas GP: best dressed stars from Beyonce to Naomi Campbell
Catherine Zeta Jones, Leona Lewis and Chanel Iman were among the celebrities who dressed to impress in Sin City

The singer turned heads in a bold red two piece and matching red lips during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas© Getty Images
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Of all the F1 Grand Prixs throughout a season, the Las Vegas GP always brings in a slew of A-list attendees, who turn up in style. 

The event itself is a spectacle only fit for Sin City, with everything from live musical performances to food from Gordon Ramsay providing so much more entertainment than just the race itself. This year, there were plenty of musical performances, including former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson,  country music singer Kane Brown, Grammy-nominated artist Kaskade and many others.

For fashion fans, the real show was happening off the track. Stars descended on the paddock and hospitality suites dressed in statement streetwear, plenty of leather and the coolest silhouettes of the moment. From Beyoncé in custom Louis Vuitton to Charles Lecler's future wife in Jimmy Choo accessories and Catherine Zeta-Jones perfecting monochromatic dressing, the celebrity style lineup was nothing short of a podium performance.

Jay-Z and Beyonce walk in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit © Getty Images

Beyonce

Queen Bey leaned into the occasion, opting for the coolest custom Louis Vuitton boiler suit, paired with heeled boots.

Catherine Zeta-Jones during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

It was a family affair for the actress, who stepped out with her husband Michael Douglas and their son, Dylan. She perfected laid-back chic in a pair of flared black trousers, a blouse and a crisp white blazer.

Alexandra Saint Mleux arrives in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)© Formula 1 via Getty Images

Alexandra Saint Mleux

The soon-to-be Mrs Leclerc oozed It-girl vibes in the chicest black cape, capri pants and pumps by Jimmy Choo.

Chanel Iman attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)© Formula 1 via Getty Images

Chanel Iman

The model perfected styling up triple leather in a skirt and zip-up jacket two-piece, paired with calf-length biker boots.

Leona Lewis attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)© Formula 1 via Getty Images

Leona Lewis

The British pop star schooled us in wearing all-white this season. She opted for wide-leg trousers, a cream-ish blazer and a matching coat slung over her shoulders.

