Sabrina Carpenter's rhinestone Short 'n Sweet tour finale bodysuit is her most iconic to date

The end of an era has come for Sabrina Carpenter and her iconic Short ‘n Sweet world tour, wrapping up in Los Angeles on Tuesday night with one final show.

The stage production show, which first started back in September last year, has travelled around the globe, with Sabrina singing her heart out to hundreds of thousands of fans almost every night. If you were one of the lucky ones who got to see the pint-sized blonde bombshell perform live in her array of sultry statement looks, you’ll know just how good her on-stage style game really is. Her custom-made bedazzled bodysuits quickly became a global phenomenon.

In true pop-star fashion, Sabrina bid farewell to her fifth concert tour in utter style, commissioning her wardrobe team and stylist, Jared Ellner, to create her one last sparkly corseted bodysuit.

© @sabrinacarpenter As far as finale 'fits go, Sabrina's is iconic

Stepping onto the stage in a pink and blue ombre ensemble, printed with the words ‘The End’ in Broadway's iconic script on the torso, the 26-year-old former Disney star let the rhinestones do all the talking as she performed her hit song Nonsense one final time.

© @sabrinacarpenter The strapless bodysuit was made complete with frill trim and matching garters

Sharing a sentimental post to her Instagram on Tuesday after the show, Sabrina thanked her team and the crowd in the caption, saying: “just the greatest way to give this tour the goodbye she deserves [ kiss emoji] more short n’ sweet tour thoughts and pictures coming soon… (I’ve gone through 6 boxes of Kleenex) and I have to thank you LA for giving us everything you’ve got and then some :’) I love you!”

Throughout the tour, Sabrina’s performance wardrobe garnered much attention from onlookers, so much so that she and her team decided to step things up a notch for each show, creating custom looks that paid homage to each iconic city.

© @sabrinacarpenter The singer went all out for her final shows

For nights four and five of her seven-night Los Angeles farewell shows, she donned a strapless green crystal-encrusted body suit, printed with notable LA street signs.

© @sabrinacarpenter The city skyline twinkled both on and off stage

To play Madison Square Garden in New York, she slipped into a midnight blue-toned version, adorned with the Big Apple’s city skyline across her hips.

© @sabrinacarpenter Sabrina is truly a theatre kid at heart

Performing to two sold-out arenas in Nashville, Sabrina took inspiration from Dorothy’s baby blue plaid dress in The Wizard of Oz, her bodysuit mimicking the cottage-core aesthetic with a touch of lace frills on the bust.

The Short ‘n Sweet tour has gone down in history as one of the most theatrical and mesmerising stage shows performed by an artist, joining the likes of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour.