Sabrina Carpenter dazzles in bejewelled baseball shirt for poignant occasion

Still struggling for Halloween costume ideas?

Fear not, as Sabrina Carpenter just gave us the cutest option while on her Short n’ Sweet tour and it involves lots and lots of sparking crystals.

Over the past few months, Sabrina and her pop star career have skyrocketed to stardom in both the music and fashion sphere, putting her on the map as one to most definitely watch.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter She paired her crystal-clad jersey with her signature rosy blush look and blonde bangs

In a recent Instagram story in which she captioned: “hometown show!!! I can’t believe i plated the arena i grew up going to. I love you forever Philly” Sabrina can be seen sporting a customised Philadelphia Phillies baseball jersey, intricately adorned with coloured light-catching diamantés.

She wore her cool-girl baseball jersey over a red bodysuit and paired it with a set of skin-coloured sheer tights and her go-to platform tour boots.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter Sabrina is making sports jerseys uber-cute

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time she’s sported a crystallised jersey on tour. To play to a sold-out crowd in Toronto, Canada, she graced the stage, bedazzled microphone in hand, donning an oversized Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jersey as a mini dress.

Sports jerseys on a whole are currently a fashion favourite among those most noteworthy, including Maya Jama who donned a seriously chic custom Connor Ives mini dress made out of a Somalia football shirt to London’s recent Carnival Celebration.

Currently on a 6-month-long tour for her sixth studio album Short ‘n Sweet, the 25-year-old is spending most of her time on stage in dazzling crystal-encrusted bodysuits, frilly babydoll négligées and custom-made go-go boots - all of which are currently on our wardrobe moodboard.

Though each and every one of Sabrina's performance looks would make for a killer-cute Halloween costume, her recent bedazzled option is for those who don’t fancy wearing a bustier corset out and about on the city streets but still want to look overtly adorable.