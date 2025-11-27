Margot Robbie perfects autumn dressing alongside Wuthering Heights co-star, Jacob Elordi

If you’re a fan of Margot Robbie and her impeccable style, you’ll know that public appearances are few and far between, making the times she does step out all the more exciting.

When she’s not sitting front row at Chanel in an itsy-bitsy bikini and worker-chic co-ord, taking to the red carpet in a fully crystal-encrusted ‘naked’ gown, the Hollywood Heavyweight can be found perfecting effortless off-duty fashion choices.

Her most recent low-key look, however, is perfect for autumn winter 25.

Spotted at the Netflix Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles, Margot took her role as a supportive co-star to all new heights, hosting a Q&A and screening of Jacob Elordi’s most recent blockbuster, Frankenstein.

© Getty Images for Netflix Margot's casual but chic ensemble is going straight to the top of our moodboards

Posing alongside Jacob and the film's director, Guillermo del Toro, at the event, Margot can be seen perfecting autumnal tones, styling a set of classic blue jeans with a chocolate brown and gold, brocade, silky jacket with faux fur trim accents from John Galliano’s Fall/Winter 2005 collection. The vintage outerwear layer oozed It-Girl prowess, matching her Ferragamo peep-toe mules and accentuating her long blonde locks and striking blue eyes.

© Getty Images for Netflix The Australian actress was the definetion of 'glowing'

To complete the lowkey look, the Chanel ambassador lathered her lips with a lick of pinky brown satin lipstick and left her touselled locks out in her signature middle part style.

The intimate occasion saw the co-stars on stage together, giving fans an insight into their chemistry for their upcoming project.

As you’ll probably know by now, Margot and Jacob are set to play the roles of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s much-anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The film, which is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day next year, has already garnered the attention of hopeless romantics and fashion lovers alike, many predicting it will be the best film of 2026. Let’s not forget that Charli XCX is also doing the soundtrack. Iconic.

Though we can’t wait to see the film, we’d be lying if we said the most exciting part about the new film is all the looks Margot will be wearing on the press tour.

Watch this space…