Confessions of a Hollywood stylist - including the Oscars red carpet rule that needs to be cancelled

Ilaria Urbinati is a huge talent. The celebrity fashion stylist dreams up the outfits of some of Hollywood's most well-known actors, making them stand out in style on the red carpet.

Her celebrity clientele is nothing short of epic - she has created looks for A-listers, including Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Rami Malek, Donald Glover, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Ben Affleck, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Adam Brody, Barry Keoghan and Bradley Cooper. What a list!

We sat down with a talented professional to get the lowdown on red carpet style and what really goes on behind the scenes at world-famous events like the Met Gala….

Starting out

Ilaria started her career in retail. "At a really young age, I worked for high-end boutiques and became a buyer, then got into wardrobe, which really started me and styling. I then opened my own men's store, and that's where I met a lot of my current clients," she explains.

Her biggest influence was her aunt, Laura Urbinati, although it can be said that Ilaria comes from a family of creatives. "My aunt owned the chicest, most beloved store in the 90s that carried Comme Des Garçons, Margiela, Balenciaga and Helmut Lang," she explained. "She had a big influence on both my sister and I; my sister is a designer for Celine, ALAÏA, and does the costumes for most of Luca Guadagnino’s films. My mother and grandfather were art dealers, and my father was a photographer. So I had an entire family of mentors."

Styling at the Oscars

A major event like the Oscars or Met Gala takes a lot of work. Ilaria reveals: "Often, for a big event like that, I will approach a brand about creating a custom look for the client. Then I usually pitch them the kind of look I’m going for. I'll try and streamline it as much as possible and be as specific as I can," she quips. "Then they’ll sketch it, and I’ll run it past the client. A few months or weeks later, we try it and do final tailoring, and that’s when we finalise all of the finishing touches that make the look sing - shoes, jewellery and watches."

The importance of a watch

Speaking of watches, Ilaria has teamed up with Watchfinder, where she has created an edit of must-have time pieces. "As a men’s stylist for many years, watches are always a big part of a look; it’s rare I’ll style an outfit without a watch. The watch is the jewellery of the outfit. It fills out the look. I don’t love the sight of a bare wrist - to me that feels incomplete," she confesses. Speaking of the edit, which includes retro-inspired pieces like the Cartier 'Tank', she said it gave her "the freedom to curate something really personal."

Handling wardrobe malfunctions

Even the best stylists like Ilaria encounter problems at times, but she tries to make sure they don't arise! "I work very hard to avoid those where possible. I'm very type A, and my team and I truly overprepare and always have backup options in case of anything."

© Getty Images Styling a red carpet look takes lots of organisation

Trend-led fashion

"I don’t care much for trends," Ilaria tells us, "I look for a more timeless style. But, there are always some people whose looks I’m excited to see - like Colman Domingo or Timothée Chalamet."

© Getty Images A lot of work goes into a stylist's daily life

There are always a variety of 'red carpet rules' out there, and there are a few that Ilaria just isn't a fan of. "Sometimes it feels like everyone’s just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks - so lately I find myself craving a little bit of traditional style, as long as it’s done really impeccably. That said, there’s been some really exciting new collections from Jonathan Anderson [the Creative Director] for Dior and Dario Vitale [the Chief Creative Officer] at Versace of late," she confesses.

A stylist's job may seem glam, but it can be super challenging, too. "I think people think my job is just putting clothes on people. I don’t think they realise the amount of work that goes into getting your hands on clothes, for loan, for all these red carpets. It's not like I snap my fingers and clothes appear, or I can just run to a department store and grab the look I have in mind. I also don't think people realise the amount of 'shlepping' that’s involved; the running around, the prep, the unpacking, the steaming and the tailoring."

What does a stylist wear day-to-day?

© Anine Bing Ilaria loves Anine Bing blazers

Comfort is key for Ilaria. "I'm always looking for clothes that keep me looking put together, but in the most comfortable way. Right now my uniform is a stretchy flared leg from La Ligne, Adidas or ballet flats, a good leather barn jacket or blazer from Anine Bing over an RLT tee," she concluded.