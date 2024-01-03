Stripey scarves are in for 2024 - Here are 10 you can shop right now

We’re only three days into the new year and there's already a new winter warmer trend on the rise.

It seems that the saying “fashion never sleeps” couldn't be truer as both style muse Mia Regan and Riverdale Actress Camila Mendes used their rest and relaxation holiday period to coin January the season of the stripey scarf.

From classic black and white to multi-coloured madness, mark my words when I say “Stripey scarves are in” and take this as your sign to invest in your own cosy companion before they become mainstream.

Ever since I saw Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia style hers with a matching striped longsleeve, I've been scouring the world wide web for one of my own, and boy oh boy have I found some goodies. Because it’s a new year and one of my resolutions is to not gatekeep my fashion finds, let me share with you 10 of my favourites that caught my eye and ended up in my basket.

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: I have included a mix of high street and luxury branded scarves to ensure that all budgets can get amongst this trend

Pattern: As you probably already know, each scarf in this collection is striped in pattern.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos.

1/ 10 Teddy Scarf Gladness Shopping small is most definitely in for 2024 and there's no better place than Gladness. Gladness are a small UK business that specialises in striped goods, so I guess you could say that they know what they’re doing. I am in love with this olive green and chocolate brown combo as I think it would easily go with everything in your wardrobe without being too bold.

£46.00 AT WOLF & BADGER 2/ 10 Brand-patch striped-pattern wool-blend scarf Loewe This cosy number is from Loewe’s latest drop and is made from both mohair and wool. If you’re a luxe girl then this addition is the perfect wardrobe addition as you can style it with basically anything and still look elevated.

£275.00 AT SELFRIDGES 3/ 10 Brushed-effect striped scarf Sunnei As well as stripes, I feel like soft brushed materials are coming back so this is a two bird with one stone kinda investment. If you’re a texture person then you’ll love how this scarf feels around your neck as it's made from 100% Polyamide.

£255.00 AT FARFETCH 4/ 10 Stripe Scarf Molly O’Halloran If you want something that nobody else has, then Molly O’Halloran is your gal. Each scarf is made to order to ensure there's as little waste as possible. I personally love this bright orange colourway and would style it with an all-black outfit for a pop of cosy colour. £65.00 AT MOLLY O'HALLORAN 5/ 10 Striped-pattern thin scarf Marni Now this is what I call a statement scarf. This skinny striped Marni number comes complete with its own tassels and is made from a mohair, acetate and polyamide blend, meaning it’s softer than ever but will also keep you warm. I can imagine this worn with a pair of yellow Onitsuka Tigers and an electric blue bomber jacket. £350.00 AT FARFETCH 6/ 10 Vapor stripes Minga London If this is the year that you finally itch your Y2K style scratch then this extra-long skinny scarf in black and grey is the perfect starting point. It’s giving Gru from Despicable Me if he were an Instagram fashion girly.

£30.00 AT MINGA LONDON 7/ 10 Wool Cashmere Scarf Aspiga If you’re on the hunt for something that's both stylish and warm, then this cashmere blend scarf is the perfect companion. I personally think that mismatched colours are the easiest to style because it doesn't matter what you style them with, they’re always going to look intentional.

£50.00 AT ASPIGA 8/ 10 Stripe knitted scarf in oatmeal ASOS Looking for a subtle statement? This stripe knit in cream and oatmeal is the perfect neutral addition for when you want to look elevated, but casual. Because it’s also both long and wide, I would tie this around my hair and neck to create the viral hat and scarf hybrid and pair it with an oatmeal coat and cream trousers.

£15.00 AT ASOS 9/ 10 Two-Tone Stripe Scarf Benetton You can never ever go wrong with classic black and white and this affordable Benetton option is giving Avril Lavigne in all the right ways. I feel like this scarf is very quiet luxury and could be mistaken for a luxury brand.

£29.95 AT BENETTON 10/ 10 Lambswool Striped Scarf Molly Goddard I am a Molly Goddard girl through and through so when I saw this on sale, I had to snap it up. Made in the UK from 100% lambswool, this baby pink and lime green visual symphony is just the right amount of weird girl to make me embrace my inner Iris Law.

£200.00 £80.00 AT DOVER STREET MARKET

