Kim Kardashian clings onto summer in itsy bitsy leopard print bikini

It's fair to say that Kim Kardashian operates in a different sphere to the rest of us mere mortals, and as we sit here under a blanket sheltering from the wintery climate outside, the All's Fair actress shared a series of snaps to her Instagram, including a seriously steamy bikini shot.

The star - who resides in LA - looked sensational in an itsy-bitsy string leopard print bikini teamed with absolutely massive sunglasses to shade her eyes from that bright yellow thing in the sky that we haven't seen on this side of the Pacific Ocean in a while.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian sizzles in her bikini

The snap was part of a series of selfies that Kim shared online, a hark back to her infamous Selfish book, which contained a whopping 300 pics of the star that she'd taken herself.

The reality star is a long-term lover of taking pictures of herself - after all, who could forget the iconic moment on Keeping up with the Kardashians where matriarch Kris Jenner said to Kim: "Please stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister is going to jail."

Kim Kardashian and her children, plus mum Kris Jenner

The snaps were captioned: "Selfie szn," and other pics included Kim posing with various members of her family, including her mum Kris, maternal grandmother (and Keeping up with the Kardashians regular) Mary, and her four children and multiple nieces and nephews.

© @kimkardashian Khloe Kardashian, Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian

And most excitingly of all, there was a selfie with pop icon herself, Britney Spears, taken in a seriously sweet snap of Kim and sister Khloe Kardashian with the star in an absolutely massive bed (three pillows wide!)

Oh to be a fly on the wall at that sleepover.