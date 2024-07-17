Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's style evolution: from royal sister to style icon
Pippa Middleton's style evolution: from royal sister to style icon

See the Princess of Wales' sister's impeccable fashion moments from 2011-present

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Though she may well be most recognised for being the sister of the Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton has become a style icon in her own right.

The 40-year-old, who is married to hedge fund James Matthews, has always possessed a refined and sophisticated style agenda, spearheaded by the latest trends of the moment.

In the early 2010s during her rise to the public eye, she favoured tailored blazers, skinny jeans, and well-fitted dresses (as many of us also did). Her style caught worldwide attention after she stunned in a slender-fitting Alexander McQueen dress at Kate and William's wedding in 2011. Her evolution showcases her ability to blend classic elegance with modern trends, resulting in a sophisticated and versatile wardrobe.

Scroll on to see some of her best style moments from 2011 onwards...

2007, Pippa and Kate Middleton (R) attend the book launch party of The Young Stalin: The Adventurous Early Life Of The Dictator 1878-1917 by Simon Sebag Montefiore, at Asprey May 14, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)© Getty

A book launch, 2007

In 2007 she and Kate attended a book launch, where the two wore similar silhouettes that screamed '2000s elegance'. Pippa opted for a mustard yellow floral dress and a black cropped cardi.

Apil 2011, Pippa Middleton with Grace van Cutsem (L) and Eliza Lopez (R) arrive for the marriage of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding, 2011

Pippa's style gained headlines after she served as maid of honour and Kate and William's wedding. She stunned in a cowl-neck dress made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen - the same as Kate's wedding gown.

2011, Pippa Middleton and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the wedding of Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin at St. Michael and All Angels church on June 11, 2011 in Lambourn, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty

The wedding of Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin, 2011

That same year, the sisters attended a wedding at St. Michael and All Angels church where Pippa wore a black and grey midi dress paired with a loose-fitting, satin chartreuse jacket.

2011, Pippa Middleton is sighted arriving at her South Kensington office on November 15, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)© Getty

Office chic, 2011

Proving that her elevated, everyday style has always been on-trend, she was spotted on her way to the office in a khaki, countryside style jacket, black skinny jeans and heeled ankle boots.

2012, Pippa Middleton is seen in South Kensington on January 11, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Moss/FilmMagic)© Getty

The cool-girl red jeans, 2012

A 2012 style maven. Every fashion-forward girly owned a red pair of jeans at the time, and Pippa gave them a mature feel by pairing them with a collared shirt, double-breasted blazer and black accessories.

2012, Pippa Middleton seen on streets of Manhattan on September 4, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)© Getty

Colour blocking, 2012

In 2012, she wore an orange and green block-coloured dress by Paper London. A Kate Spade handbag and matching hued heels finished off her refined look.

2023, Pippa Middleton attends the Heart Hero Awards 2023 at Glaziers Hall on December 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage)© Getty

Heart Hero Awards, 2023

Fast forward to 2023, Pippa's style is even more elegant, glamorous and effortlessly chic. She wore a dress from popular British label Self-Portrait to the Heart Hero Awards, a brand also adored by her stylish sister.

2023, Pippa Middleton departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty

The King's Coronation, 2023

She stunned in a pale yellow coat dress by royal-approved designer Claire Mischevani featuring an ultra-flattering fit-and-flare silhouette. Pippa topped the look off with a low pair of nude court shoes and a softly curved headpiece.

2023, Pippa Matthews attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty

Cosy chic for Together at Christmas, 2023

In our opinion, one of her best looks of all time. For the 2023 Together at Christmas concert, she wore a tweed trouser and cardigan set from Saloni that could honestly have come straight from Chanel's A/W runway.

