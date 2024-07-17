Pippa Middleton's style evolution: from royal sister to style icon

Though she may well be most recognised for being the sister of the Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton has become a style icon in her own right.

The 40-year-old, who is married to hedge fund James Matthews, has always possessed a refined and sophisticated style agenda, spearheaded by the latest trends of the moment.

In the early 2010s during her rise to the public eye, she favoured tailored blazers, skinny jeans, and well-fitted dresses (as many of us also did). Her style caught worldwide attention after she stunned in a slender-fitting Alexander McQueen dress at Kate and William's wedding in 2011. Her evolution showcases her ability to blend classic elegance with modern trends, resulting in a sophisticated and versatile wardrobe.

Scroll on to see some of her best style moments from 2011 onwards...

© Getty A book launch, 2007 In 2007 she and Kate attended a book launch, where the two wore similar silhouettes that screamed '2000s elegance'. Pippa opted for a mustard yellow floral dress and a black cropped cardi.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding, 2011 Pippa's style gained headlines after she served as maid of honour and Kate and William's wedding. She stunned in a cowl-neck dress made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen - the same as Kate's wedding gown.

© Getty The wedding of Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin, 2011 That same year, the sisters attended a wedding at St. Michael and All Angels church where Pippa wore a black and grey midi dress paired with a loose-fitting, satin chartreuse jacket.

© Getty Office chic, 2011 Proving that her elevated, everyday style has always been on-trend, she was spotted on her way to the office in a khaki, countryside style jacket, black skinny jeans and heeled ankle boots.

© Getty The cool-girl red jeans, 2012 A 2012 style maven. Every fashion-forward girly owned a red pair of jeans at the time, and Pippa gave them a mature feel by pairing them with a collared shirt, double-breasted blazer and black accessories.

© Getty Colour blocking, 2012 In 2012, she wore an orange and green block-coloured dress by Paper London. A Kate Spade handbag and matching hued heels finished off her refined look.

© Getty Heart Hero Awards, 2023 Fast forward to 2023, Pippa's style is even more elegant, glamorous and effortlessly chic. She wore a dress from popular British label Self-Portrait to the Heart Hero Awards, a brand also adored by her stylish sister.

© Getty The King's Coronation, 2023 She stunned in a pale yellow coat dress by royal-approved designer Claire Mischevani featuring an ultra-flattering fit-and-flare silhouette. Pippa topped the look off with a low pair of nude court shoes and a softly curved headpiece.