Pippa Middleton's style evolution: from royal sister to style icon

The 40-year-old, who is married to hedge fund James Matthews, has always possessed a refined and sophisticated style agenda, spearheaded by the latest trends of the moment.
In the early 2010s during her rise to the public eye, she favoured tailored blazers, skinny jeans, and well-fitted dresses (as many of us also did). Her style caught worldwide attention after she stunned in a slender-fitting Alexander McQueen dress at Kate and William's wedding in 2011. Her evolution showcases her ability to blend classic elegance with modern trends, resulting in a sophisticated and versatile wardrobe.
Scroll on to see some of her best style moments from 2011 onwards...
A book launch, 2007
In 2007 she and Kate attended a book launch, where the two wore similar silhouettes that screamed '2000s elegance'. Pippa opted for a mustard yellow floral dress and a black cropped cardi.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding, 2011
Pippa's style gained headlines after she served as maid of honour and Kate and William's wedding. She stunned in a cowl-neck dress made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen - the same as Kate's wedding gown.
The wedding of Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin, 2011
That same year, the sisters attended a wedding at St. Michael and All Angels church where Pippa wore a black and grey midi dress paired with a loose-fitting, satin chartreuse jacket.
Office chic, 2011
Proving that her elevated, everyday style has always been on-trend, she was spotted on her way to the office in a khaki, countryside style jacket, black skinny jeans and heeled ankle boots.
The cool-girl red jeans, 2012
A 2012 style maven. Every fashion-forward girly owned a red pair of jeans at the time, and Pippa gave them a mature feel by pairing them with a collared shirt, double-breasted blazer and black accessories.
Colour blocking, 2012
In 2012, she wore an orange and green block-coloured dress by Paper London. A Kate Spade handbag and matching hued heels finished off her refined look.
Heart Hero Awards, 2023
Fast forward to 2023, Pippa's style is even more elegant, glamorous and effortlessly chic. She wore a dress from popular British label Self-Portrait to the Heart Hero Awards, a brand also adored by her stylish sister.
The King's Coronation, 2023
She stunned in a pale yellow coat dress by royal-approved designer Claire Mischevani featuring an ultra-flattering fit-and-flare silhouette. Pippa topped the look off with a low pair of nude court shoes and a softly curved headpiece.
Cosy chic for Together at Christmas, 2023
In our opinion, one of her best looks of all time. For the 2023 Together at Christmas concert, she wore a tweed trouser and cardigan set from Saloni that could honestly have come straight from Chanel's A/W runway.