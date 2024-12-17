How Laura Jackson became the millennial answer to Martha Stewart

An entrepreneur, mother, fashion enthusiast, supper club host and so much more, Laura Jackson wears many hats. But her true raison d'etre seems clear: to leave an impressive legacy.

With her knack for blending style, hospitality, and creativity, Laura is a modern-day Martha Stewart - effortlessly juggling entrepreneurship and her passion for bringing people together. She's been redefining what it means to curate a life of fulfilment, one thoughtful detail at a time.

Hosting a dinner party is officially the new cool, and social media is certainly fuelling the trend. Nara Smith - TikTok’s reigning cooking queen, known for rocking everything from Chanel to Rodarte in her cult-favourite kitchen videos - has garnered over 11m followers as of this December. The #dinnerparty hashtag is nearing 150k views on the platform, so it's no surprise, that aforementioned American businesswoman-turned-lifestyle icon Martha Stewart’s newly released Netflix documentary gained a lot of traction when it debuted on the platform earlier this year. Often referred to as the ‘original influencer,’ fans have become hooked on her impressive journey, blending business savvy with a love for home and lifestyle ventures.

"As I've grown older, I've honestly thought about how I can create something with purpose and intent, something that has longevity."

Throughout Laura’s own similar journey, there is an emphasis on the feel-good factor - be it in the home or through her fashion choices. Whether she’s curating a sleek-meets-stylish table setup, or choosing an outfit that reflects her vibrant personality, she believes in the power of surrounding yourself with things that inspire happiness. At the heart of everything she does lies a simple yet profound goal - to spread and soak up joy. It’s this infectious spirit that made her the perfect choice to front our December 2024 digital issue, The Festive Edition.

The Huddersfield-born 38-year-old started as a TV broadcaster, having launched her career through a serendipitous encounter whilst working at the front desk of a member’s club. She met a member, who introduced her to an agent, and the rest is history. But the longing for creative control over her career has led her to becoming a force for home decor through her homeware e-commerce platform Glassette, and her digital series The Art of Hosting. She has become the go-to for tablescaping ideas, crowd-pleasing recipes and decor inspiration.

“As I've grown older, I've honestly thought about how I can create something with purpose and intent, something that has longevity,” she tells me. “As much as I love presenting, I absolutely have no control. There's not really much creativity that you can add to that. There weren't the platforms to build up your profile and I just wanted to create something.”

“I like the things that I have control over, like my Art of Hosting on my Instagram. That's my creativity; they're my ideas, and they're my guests. That's something that I have built myself.”

I catch up with Laura on a chilly Wednesday evening, just after she wrapped up an investment call for her businesses. Two days earlier, her home had played host to none other than Stanley Tucci for a festive edition of The Art of Hosting, who she describes as “the loveliest, kindest, warmest, most genuine person” - now that’s a dinner party I wished I’d cracked an invite to.

She launched Glassette - an e-commerce platform centred on curation, narration, storytelling, and community, back in 2021, which was inspired by a combination of factors: Her love for the joy she feels when spending time with those around her, her desire to create something with purpose and… five boys she used to live with. "I was renting in a house with five very smelly boys and sharing a toilet with them, so my sanctuary was my bedroom. I made my bed, I had a scented candle in there and I tried to create this world for myself outside of the outside world. It just made me feel so good and independent and creative."

© Jermaine Binns "I tried to create this world for myself outside of the outside world. It just made me feel so good and independent and creative."

Although she doesn’t have a business background, she saw a gap in the market for such a curated site. She learned about funding from those she calls her mentors: Michelle Kennedy from Peanut, Victoria Prue from Her and Whitney Hawkins from Flower Box. “Those three have really taught me about raising money, about women in this venture capitalist space and about tenacity. Only 2% of VC money or money for funding goes to female founders. It's such a small percentage.”

“I think that it's important to wear colour, to symbolise joy and happiness, so bright colours are on-screen favourites"

Rejection and the struggle to be taken seriously while raising money with a visible pregnancy bump have been some of Laura’s biggest challenges to date. Yet, her "glass half full" mentality has not only helped her overcome these obstacles but also allowed her to thrive, building a rapidly growing community. This same creative energy extends to her fashion sense, which she describes as “eclectic and non-consistent.”

From vibrant splashes of colour and sharp, androgynous tailoring to ethereal, romantic dresses, casual jeans paired with quirky T-shirts, and cosy jumpers with classic trousers, Laura’s wardrobe is anything but boring.

"For me, it’s all about creating joyful happiness—whether through the outfit you wear, the environment you’re in, or the way you design that perfect setup to make lasting memories.”

Her flair for fashion stems from her mother, who she likens to British style icon Trinny Woodall, “She just loves fashion, loves accessories and belts and colour and gets excited about what she's wearing. She can’t wait to tell me about her outfit when I see her.” Laura fully embraces this philosophy, believing dopamine-inducing clothes bring pleasure: “I think that it's important to wear colour, to symbolise joy and happiness, so bright colours are on-screen favourites. Whereas when I'm dressing for work, I'll be a bit more androgynous. I'll wear darker colours, I'll wear a suit and clothes that have structure and silhouette.”

The parallels between her approach to fashion and tablescaping are strikingly similar. “It’s more about a feeling,” she explains. “It’s about how you want to feel in a space and what you wear within that atmosphere. For me, it’s all about creating joyful happiness—whether through the outfit you wear, the environment you’re in, or the way you design that perfect setup to make lasting memories.”

Dressing for television, however, was an entirely different experience. “When I’ve dressed for telly, I’ve always been expected to dress like a ‘girl’,” she explains. “The rules have been clear: ‘Don’t wear trousers, don’t wear a suit, don’t wear dark colours.’ It’s always been about skirts, dresses, and looking ‘girly.’ I’ve felt like I’ve been playing a character when it comes to my wardrobe. That’s the honest truth.”

Beyond the world of television, Laura’s style is shaped by her love of travel and pre-loved pieces with a story, rather than fleeting trends. She cites cafes in Paris, cool people in Copenhagen and a recent trip to New York as some of the places that have informed her sense of style.

Her most treasured item? A Chanel bag - the first designer piece she treated herself to when she could afford it. “Probably not a good investment a finance person would say, but I wanted to buy something that would remind me of my personal journey. It symbolised that I can be, and do, whatever I want to.” Us fashion lovers, however, would argue it’s an excellent purchase, especially considering how brands like Chanel and Hermès tend to appreciate in value as they become vintage - did someone say, girl math?

With a keen eye for fashion and a talent for tablescaping, it was only fitting that we turned to our fun-loving cover star for some festive, fun party inspiration, to send us off into the new year in style...