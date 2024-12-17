2025 Horoscope predictions according to a celebrity psychic

Horoscopes are the cosmic blanket we wrap ourselves up in when a touch of guidance is needed.

As 2024 begins to bow out, we collectively start to look ahead to the new year and what it might bring. Could a career change be on the horizon? Perhaps a spontaneous adventure across the seas? No matter, we still look to the stars for clarification and a sense of ease when the unknown awaits.

To prepare for what 2025 has in store, H! Fashion consulted celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman.

2025 Horoscope predictions:

Aries "The solar eclipse in Aries on March 29th is the fuel you need in order to propel yourself towards that new career. You've been dreaming about creating your own little business, and there's no time like the present. While your competitors slumber, you can get ahead of the curve and create."

Taurus "Uranus, the planet of rebellion, is in your sign for the majority of the year. This means you'll feel like breaking free and being more adventurous, travelling and making career changes. As you're usually more mild than wild, this will be fun yet surprising. Uranus will leave you alone between July 7 and November 7, so make the most of this period to relax and chill at home."

Gemini "You're a fan of shifts and changes, frequently experimenting with new career directions and different hair colours. Uranus, planet of rebellion, is in your sign from July 7 to November 7. During this time, you'll be moved to break with the norm and try a quieter lifestyle, maybe dating someone totally ordinary and enjoying the security this brings."

Cancer "Your heavenly ruler is the moon, and the two lunar eclipses of 2025 underscore your year bringing excitement. Firstly, the lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 13 calls on you to create some order, tidying your home and getting some paperwork submitted. Then, the lunar eclipse in romantic Pisces on September 7 turns a new chapter in your love life - with a warm and understanding partner."



Leo "The Mercury retrograde from July 17 to August 11 in your sign may slow down some recent developments. A new boss may see you in the wrong light, a new partner could mistake you for a scoundrel. But as soon as that retrograde wraps up in August, you can use your direct and sunny approach and show them how you're the absolute best."

Virgo "This year should bring about some lasting changes for you, as you are the subject of no fewer than two eclipses. Most signs have zero eclipses in 2025. The lunar eclipse in Virgo on 13 March pushes you to dream and imagine what you want - a house move? New love? And by the solar eclipse in Virgo on September 21, right after your birthday, this goal will come to fruition."

Libra "Venus, planet of love is your ruling planet. It courses through the heavens perfectly peacefully for the majority of the year, which means your love life will be A-OK - except for a few weeks in spring. The dates of March 1 to April 12 are risky in terms of love, so prepare for some disagreements and make sure you've scheduled time apart."

Scorpio "From November 18 to November 29, you will experience communication issues such as a broken phone or malfunctioning Wi-Fi, courtesy of the Mercury retrograde in Scorpio. That will give you a much needed break, so embrace it. The autumn time will be fulfilling yet exhausting, with a lot of career competition around you. A sexy partner holds your hand throughout."

Sagittarius "Between November 9 and November 18, mercury, planet of communication, is retrograde in Sagittarius. This is the only part of the year when you would need to keep yourself quiet and reserved. For the rest of the year, especially December when major planets are in your sign, it's actually your free spirit and chaotic joyfulness which will bring new adventures to your door, in the shape of holidays, retreats, and fitness challenges."

Capricorn "For the past 20 years, Pluto, planet of rebirth, has been in your sign almost continuously, which has created some instability. Frankly, you could do without it - and now you can! During all of 2025, this planet comes nowhere near you, so you enjoy the feeling of security as you're able to obtain pay rises at work without other significant changes. You could also be looking at a proposal next Christmas..."

Aquarius "After several years of Pluto, the planet of transformation, moving in and out of your sign, it will settle fully into your sign throughout 2025. This means that change will come your way. You'll have so many job offers that you won't know what to accept and multiple hotties will want to date you."