Our Fashion Editor approved luxury gift guide for her

With exactly a month till Christmas, those of us who are yet to even start on our shopping list are likely feeling a little stressed (but likely still well dressed).
If you fall into the above category, fear not because we have rounded up the very best luxury gifts for the ladies in your life. From trending bags and celeb-founded knits to cult favourite crew necks and collab kicks, there’s something for every fashion lover in our 2023 Christmas luxe list.
How we chose the pieces:
Price: Each item in this list is from a luxury brand therefore also has a luxury price point, but we tried to include a range of prices.
Variety: Although these are all luxury gifts, I've selected items bound to suit every kind of fashion obsessive.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.
Newport Céramique Dame
Herbelin
To celebrate 35 years of the Newport collection famed timepiece brand Herbelin has launched a very special new style perfect for those who value practical arm candy. The sleek black automatic model prides itself on being highly functional whilst still embodying a chic aesthetic. With only 500 pieces made be sure to secure one quick.
Nova 14k Gold Lab-grown Diamond Open Bangle
Pandora
Diamonds are a girl's best friend for a reason and this opulent bangle in 14k gold is set to be yet another BFF. With a singular 0.25ct lab-grown diamond adorned on an asymmetric bangle, this subtle dose of luxury is perfect for those wanting to gift a sentimental something.
Dark Green Satin Bucket Bag with Velvet Bow
Jimmy Choo
All of these best gifts come wrapped up in a velvet bow and this divine Satin Bucket Bag is no different. The ultimate occasional arm candy, this wildly cute yet overly sophisticated bag is a sprinkle of festive joy.
Triangle logo hair clips
Prada
These have been on my own luxe wishlist for a while now (that's a hint for those wondering what to get me this year). Perfect for those windy winter days to keep your hair off your face, these chic clips can make any bad hair day beautiful.
Bubble Ballerinas in Sheepskin with Strap
TOD'S
Just because it’s winter, it doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing your beloved ballet flats. If you have a ballet-core lover on your gift list this year then these sheepskin ballet flats are the cutest winter wardrobe companion.
Hobo Crescent in Smooth Tan
Aspinal Of London
If you're recipient of choice has been lusting after an everyday bag then this smooth leather Crescent bag in the shade Tan is bound to fit the bill.
Cheval oversized wool and mohair-blend coat
The Row
A Sofia Richie Grainge favourite, this coat is the definition of quiet luxury. If you’re wanting to give a gift to last a lifetime that will never go out of style then this is it.
Ruffle Collar With Bow
Simone Rocha
Collars are one of the most versatile accessories out there because you can style them in multiple different ways and turn any top, jumper or jacket into something new. Technically this is the gift that keeps on giving, so there must be points for that, right?
Cropped Rib Turtleneck
Guest In Residence
Founded by supermodel and Tommy Hilfiger ambassador Gigi Hadid, this Cropped Rib Turtleneck in the colourway ‘stone’ is a winter wardrobe essential like no other. Made from %100 cashmere sourced from Mongolia and designed in a relaxed fit, there’s quite literally no outfit that this wouldn’t work well with.
The ultimate cosy essential that will stay on trend for many, many years to come. Made from cashmere and wool this scarf is both practical and chic.
Leather-Trim Shearling Aviator Jacket
Ralph Lauren
A timeless winter warmer to last a lifetime is always a good idea. Made from %100 lamb shearling and leather, this aviator jacket is the epitome of off-duty luxury. There’s not an outfit that this Aviator style wouldn't suit and the perfect debut would be over a Christmas party outfit.
Black Oval Frame Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Eyewear
If there's one thing that everyone needs in their life it’s a pair of black glasses. Instantly making your outfit 10x chicer, a pair of designer sunglasses are a must.
Puzzle Fold convertible mini leather tote
Loewe
Coined this season's most wanted bag, you can rest assured that the Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote in black leather is a foolproof gift for fashion lovers. I personally love the mini size, although smaller than most totes, it can still fit all the essentials whilst still looking chic with a glam outfit.
Horsebit leather mules
Gucci
Alongside the ballet flat, this year has most definitely been the year of the loafer and mules. I love these Gucci slip-ons because not only can you wear them in winter with a pair of chunky socks, but they’re also perfect for the warmer seasons on the (very distant) horizon.
Logo Tall Boot
UGG X TELFAR
Lean into cosy season and treat the lady in your life to a new pair of Uggs. I think a rule of thumb with Uggs is that you can never have too many pairs, especially when they’re the go-to shoe for November through to February.
Crew Neck Cardigan
Acne Studios
This simple layer is a fan favourite amongst most in the fashion world. Made from %100 wool this light layer can be worn on its own as a top or over just about anything for a thin but warm layer.
Gold Souls Diamand Ring
FOPE
Effortless elegance for those jewellery lovers who already have everything. This Iconic Fope chain ring adorned with a 0.09ct Diamand is the ultimate gift.
Panettone Wallet
Christian Louboutin
Just as glamorous as Louboutin’s famed red soles, this elegant red and black wallet is perfect for storing all the essentials and can even be carried on a night out as a clutch.
