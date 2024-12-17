Stocking fillers every Fashion Girl wants that are under £50

Stocking fillers can be extremely hit-and-miss. Gifts are often bought to quite literally do what it says on the tin – ‘fill’ (or ‘stuff’ as it’s accurately called in the United States) a stocking with the intention of bulking up the recipient's gift count, but also without spending too much money.
How many times have you received a stocking filler that: a) is useless tat that gets left in a cupboard; b) something you never ended up using; or c) gets given to somebody else as a birthday present? We’ve all been the culprit just once or twice.
On the other hand, if budget isn’t the problem, the endless amount of small objects suitable to be called stocking fillers is endless. It can be overwhelming and sometimes feel like what you’ve purchased isn’t enough, resulting in some extreme splurging.
Fear not, your luxury-looking-but-not-overly-expensive Christmas angels are here to help. We’ve scoured the internet for the best stocking fillers for fashion lovers, all of which are under £50.
How we chose:
- Gift-worthy: Giving (or indeed receiving) the gift of little yet practical luxuries this Christmas has never been easier since there are so many excellent products to choose from. All our selections have been carefully selected by H! Fashion's Style Writer, Chloe Galalcher - and are practically guaranteed to go down a treat with your lucky recipient.
- Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a stocking filler that are all £50 and under.
Invitation Hair Bow
Sister Jane
When it comes to accessorising, it really can make such a difference to an outfit, so what better thing to gift someone? I love this cute pearl embellished bow from Sister Jane to give an outfit a chic finish.
Lip Butter Balm
Summer Friday's
A lip balm is essential for every handbag, especially when it comes to winter. I can't get enough of this Summer Friday's lip balm - it's so nourishing and the smell is divine, I can see how it quickly earnt its cult status.
Classic Stone Stud Earrings
Missoma
A classic pair of every day earrings are such a gem to receive at Christmas. I personally think this Missoma pair look so much more expensive than what they are and would easily slot into any every day wardrobe.
An eye mask isn't something you'd necessarily buy yourself, but as soon as you get one you can't imagine a nights sleep without it. This Slip one is perfect to use every night as the mulberry silk fabric is so soft for the skin and won't cause irritation.
Cool Girl Volume Edit gift set
Hair by Sam McKnight
I never treat myself to hair products, I usually just stick to the ones I know. I love it when I'm gifted new products to try out, especially a gift set. This Hair by Sam McKnight includes a shampoo, conditioner and texture mist - everything needed for a fresh out the hairdresser finish.
Cashmere Bed Socks
The White Company
After finally investing in a pair of cashmere socks, I can confirm there is genuinely nothing more satisfying than walking around your house in them. This The White Company pair are going straight in my basket as a treat for my mum.
Pyjamas are a failsafe gift option, especially when it comes to Christmas. Opt for a Christmassy printed pair, or if they're not a print person, a bold red satin pair are a great alternative.
Mini Bag With Crystal Appliqué
Mango
A twinkling delight to shine bright. Perfect for all occasions, especially festive party drinks, this bold bag is most definitely very merry.
Leopard Card Holder
& Other Stories
Purses, sadly, seem to be becoming a thing of the past and replaced by a card holder instead. This leopard iteration from & Other Stories is so chic and will quickly become a go-to every day.
There's no such thing as too many scarves in a wardrobe. For me personally, the more oversized the better, and this Zara style with its houndstooth print and neutral tones will be a winner in any stocking.
Cable Knit Grandpa Beanie
Damson Madder
A beanie hat is a cute addition to any wardrobe. We love the floral embroidery on this Damson Madder one with the contrasting red tones for a pop of colour.
Mismatched Bow Earrings
COS
A statement earring is the perfect addition to any wardrobe, especially just ahead of New Years. This cute COS pair would elevate any outfit and give it a festive yet chic finish.
Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Duo
Bobbi Brown
I love a great make-up treat in my stocking and this Bobbi Brown set is the perfect gift. Featuring two of their cream eyeshadow sticks, use them to quickly enhance any make-up look.
Worn alone or stacked alongside other rings, this Mejuri piece is such a stylish addition to any jewellery box. Its subtle chevron finish adds something a bit different and will be the cutest addition to any gifting list.
Marshmallow Flat Lay Makeup Box Bag
The Flat Lay Co.
I received a The Flat Lay Co. make-up bag last year for Christmas and don't think I could ever use a different brand now. It fits so much yet is perfect for travelling as it really compacts down. I love the cute bow finish on this black quilted style.
Why you should trust me:
Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.