Editor’s Letter: The 'Festive Edition' Digital Issue

December always brings a flurry of excitement—and this year, H! Fashion is here to make your season even more magical. From the glittering holiday soirées to cosy fireside moments, we’ve curated a festive issue brimming with style, inspiration, and thoughtful touches to carry you through the most wonderful time of the year.

This festive edition has everything you need to fully embrace the season. From our H! Fashion Festive Radar—your ultimate guide on what to see, do, eat, and watch this December—to standout gifting inspiration, we’ve got you covered. Shopping for the girl who has it all? Check. Stocking fillers under £50? Absolutely. Luxe gifts for the loved ones who deserve the world? Of course.

Stepping into the spotlight this month is the inimitable Laura Jackson. Entrepreneur, mother, fashion enthusiast, supper club host—Laura tackles all this with effortless flair.With a talent for weaving style, hospitality, and creativity into everything she does, Laura is a modern-day muse—a Martha Stewart for our times. Whether it’s curating intimate gatherings or championing sustainable choices, she reminds us that life’s beauty lies in the details.

Fashion takes center stage with our signature spin: What to Wear on Christmas Day According to the H! Fashion Team, and Snog, Marry, Avoid: 2024 Trends to help you navigate what’s hot (and what’s not) as we wrap up the year. Plus, our beauty team reveals their Top Picks for 2024, and we take a walk down memory lane to revisit the 15 Biggest Fashion and Pop Culture Moments of the Year.

And that’s not all. Khloé Kardashian joins us to celebrate the launch of her debut fragrance, XO Khloé. In an intimate interview, the beauty mogul shares how her Armenian heritage shaped her creative vision—and what scents mean to her when it comes to family, identity, and self-expression.

Looking ahead to 2025? Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman offers her exclusive predictions for the year to come, giving us a glimpse into what the stars have in store.

From everyone at H! Fashion, we wish you a holiday season filled with love, sparkle, and unforgettable moments. Let’s close out the year in style and step boldly into the magic of what’s next,

Happy holidays,