The H! Fashion Festive Radar: What to see, do, eat and watch this December

December is in full swing, and if you’re still on the hunt for things to do, places to see or bits to buy: fear not - we've got you covered.

From the chicest last-minute present ideas that can be ordered on Christmas Eve, to unique experiences for those final 'friendsmas' get-togethers or new restaurants for when you’re all festive-d out and cooking is off the cards, we’ve gathered the coolest must-knows for your December 2024 radar.

WHAT TO GIFT: Luxury Rental Bag Gift Voucher, Cocoon Unsure what to buy the luxury fashion lover who has it all? A Cocoon gift voucher is the only answer. The rental website features a delectable range of bags from Chanel to Bottega Veneta that members can borrow for a month. With three kinds of membership, the gifting options are endless. SHOP HERE

BOOK HERE WHERE TO FRIENDSMAS: Boulebar, Spitalfields For a festive gathering with major fun factor that isn’t your typical karaoke bar or bowling alley, Boulebar in Spitalfields the perfect place to go. The venue is the brand’s 15th site, proving its popularity with pétanque players across the globe. I’m a complete boules novice, but with help from the team of sociable staff, a great DJ, plenty of drinks options and scrumptious food, I forgot all about my sporting incapabilities.

WHERE TO SUNDAY ROAST: The Light Bar, Shoreditch

"If you're ever on the hunt for the ultimate Sunday roast, the Light Bar in Shoreditch is the place to go", says H! Fashion’s East London resident Orion Scott, "Serving up decadent three-course meals with bottomless Yorkshire puddings, an array of festive cocktails and cauliflower cheese so good it feels like your mum made it, you will not leave this establishment hungry no unsatisfied. Believe me.." BOOK HERE

SHOP HERE WHAT TO SHOP: Longchamp’s Le Roseau Handbag Line Whilst the Le Roseau line is one of Longchamp’s most iconic lines, the A-list are proving why the heritage brand’s handbag line is one you need on your radar this season. After the likes of Suki Waterhouse and Zoe Saldana sported styles from the range, stylish socialites Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer (Princess Diana’s nieces) each sported a piece for a festive dinner earlier this month. Seeped in femininity and timeless appeal, they’re the perfect gift for the girl who already has it all.

WHERE TO SUSHI: Sticks ‘n’ Sushi, Battersea Power Station Sticks ‘n’ Sushi has become a household name for Japanese food lovers in London thanks to its cosy-luxe interiors, intimate vibe and never-failing food selection. For those in the SW8 area, you’re in luck, because the brand has just opened its newest site at the ever-evolving Battersea Power Station. I visited the restaurant as soon as it opened, and the whole experience was as top-notch as always. BOOK HERE

SHOP HERE WHAT TO ADD TO YOUR WISHLIST: "In winter, your skin is often crying out for an extra boost of hydration", says H! Fashion's Beauty Writer Aaliah Harry. "If you’re in need of a self-care pick-me-up that will do just this, consider Chanel’s Christmas limited edition No5 The Beige Gold Body Oil. This rich body oil enhances and dazzles the skin with light-reflecting particles. Layer with your favourite perfume for deliciously scented glowing skin."

WHERE TO GET FESTIVE: Christmas at Battersea Power Station

This December, Battersea Power Station has transformed into a festive hub with everything you need for the perfect date night. Visit Lift 109 for 360-degree views across London, ice skate to Christmas music at Glide, and fill up on tasteful tapas at Tapas Brindisa. BOOK HERE

SHOP HERE WHAT TO GIFT: Elizabeth Scarlett's Stocking Fillers If you're looking for a gift for any recipient from secret Santas to best friends, Elizabeth Scarlett has everything you need. The brand's selection of luxury pieces including buttery soft eye masks, travel pouches and coin purses are guaranteed to be a hit with everybody.