H! Fashion Luxury Homeware gift guide

Best Luxury homeware to gift this Christmas: Hermès, Dior and more

The very best luxury options to present the homeware obsessed in your life

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If in doubt, gift homeware. 

Universally beloved by all and even more so by those who take pride in their space, homeware options in all forms are a welcome Christmas present, especially when they are designer. 

From scented candles so dreamy you won't want to light them to Dior throw pillows and Hermès paperweights, we've rounded up all the very best homeware gifts bound to bring joy come December 25.

Brands such as Loewe stock beautiful homewear pieces© CLOTHBASE
Brands such as Loewe stock beautiful homewear pieces

How we chose the pieces:

Price: Each item in this list has been selected with luxury in mind and, therefore also has a luxury price point, but we tried to include a range of prices to suit all budgets. 

Variety: From candles and cutlery to pillows and toasters, this list has something for every homeware lover.

  • OYSTER CHAMPAGNE BUCKET

    Oyster Champagne Bucket

    Edelweiss

    For those who love a touch of golden fizz, this opulent hand-painted oyster bucket will be sure to impress.

  • DIOR SQUARE PILLOW

    Square Pillow

    Dior

    There's nothing chicer than Dior's iconic 'Toile de Jouy' print and this 100 per cent cotton throw pillow is the epitome of homewear luxury. If you're wanting to go all out, Dior also offer a free personalisation embroidery option.

  • Prada Plate

    Large Square Porcelain Catchall Tray

    Prada

    For the hostess with the mostess who loves to have their nearest and dearest around for nibbles, this Prada checkerboard tray is an impressive addition to any porcelain collection.

  • Palefire Parasol Table Lamp - Dune

    Parasol Table Lamp

    Palefire

    Palefire lamps are quickly becoming a hot commodity in the world of homeware, largely because of their sleek design and eco-friendly material. Perfect for those who are need of a chic reading light.

  • Gucci Candle

    Oud Eclipse, Mini Basket Candle

    Gucci

    If you're ever in doubt about what to gift to the one friend who has it all, a luxury candle is always a good idea. This particular Gucci offering serves up a blend of amber with rosewood notes for an elegant woody fragrance.

  • Red Bow Candlestick

    Red Bow Candle Holder

    Gracehmade

    If you agreed on a no-gift policy this year, let it be known that 'no-gift' in fact means a gift. This small but mighty candle holder is a cute addition to any home and is just perfect for the festive season.

  • Smeg Toaster

    2-Slice Toaster

    Smeg

    Far from your average toaster, this Smeg option is made in collaboration with fashion favourite Dolce & Gabanna and is covered in a deep blue and white maiolica print. 

  • Tiffany & Co. cutlery set

    Five-piece Flatware Set

    Tiffany & Co.

    You might think no one needs a five-piece cutlery set from Tiffany & Co. but you'd be sorely mistaken. This timeless sterling silver set is ideal for the luxury enthusiast who loves to host a decadent dinner party.

  • Candle Snuffer from Celine

    Candle Snuffer

    Celine

    Luxury candles make for a great gift, but the extra icing on the cake is an accessory to go with. This sleek-chic candle snuffer from Celine is not only practical, but will look amazing on the mantlepiece when not in use.

  • Plate

    Wall plate Tema e Variazioni n.334

    Fornasetti

    An iconic piece of porcelain that will no doubt be an art piece rather than a plate. Featuring a stylised portrait of opera singer Lina Cavalier, this is most definitely a conversation starting gift. 

  • Hèrmes elephant paper weight

    Lao Paperweight

    Hèrmes

    For the business mogul who spends most of their time at their desk, this cute Hèrmes paperweight is bound to bring joy.

  • Marshall Speaker

    Stanmore III Speaker

    Marshall

    Finding a chic speaker is harder than you might think. Thankfully acclaimed speaker and amplification brand Marshall has fused premium sound quality and elegant design into one. Add to bag.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion and Accessories Writer. With a love for all things fashion and homeware (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new inspo and DIY musts on TikTok. I have been in the styling world for almost 6 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos.

