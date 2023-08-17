Nicola Peltz's Chanel bowling bag was a surprising Victoria Beckham tribute

The actress had a day out with Brooklyn Beckham, and looked effortlessly stylish as always

Nicola Peltz Beckham is the ultimate handbag aficionado. She’s always using alluring accessories to elevate her off-duty looks, including some of the coolest vintage handbags we’ve ever seen.

Not only is the bag she took on her latest outing perfect for summer, it’s also a Y2K-approved silhouette that paid homage to her stylish mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The Bates Motel actress shared images posing with her husband Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram, who embarked on a wholesome outing to the museum with their friend's son. Any occasion is a good occasion to carry an iconic bag according to Nicola - she wore a black cardigan with a white vest layered underneath, loose-fitting jeans and a white quilted Chanel bowling bag.

© Instagram Nicola shared images on Instagram with Brooklyn Beckham and their friend's son

The flat bottomed, cylindrical shaped handbag was every It-girl’s must-have accessory in the late 90s and early 2000s, and Victoria Beckham was one of the the fashionista's who donned an ivory-hued one exactly like Nicola.

In 2003 VB headed to at Heathrow Airport wearing white flared jeans and a red v-neck jumper (ironically, a look that would actually be on trend right now considering every cool-girl is wearing red), and carried a large white leather bowling bag with gold hardware.

We first saw Nicola's dreamy bag in March

Victoria wore bowling bags during their Y2K heyday

This staple Y2K handbag, which was first introduced to us in Prada’s SS00 collection, had a revival in 2022 (unsurprising, we know), after the label remodelled the bag for its 20th anniversary in 2020. Fast forward a couple of years, and the asymmetrical carrier was is back on the agenda of street style icons everywhere.

There's been many-an-occasion where Nicola has channelled Victoria's iconic dress code. From white trouser suits to matching outfits with Brooklyn, wearing the exact same handbag and honouring VB by wearing her favourite 2000s accessory. The retro dressing muse often wears stunning outfits that we know Posh Spice would absolutely approve of.