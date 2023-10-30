Nikkita Chadha on AW23 trends and going viral on TikTok

Interviewing sartorial experts, TikTok's tastemakers and familiar faces in fashion is nothing new for me. But I fortuitously ended up spending 24 hours in Berlin with Nikkita Chadha before it was time to sit down and discuss her partnership with Amazon Fashion EU, and her presence is as endearing and vivacious in person as it is on screen.

Nikkita has teamed up with the e-commerce giant as part of its 2023 influencer campaign, curating her own individual autumn/winter edit from its wide selection of designers and brands.

Nikkita wearing pieces from her Amazon Fashion AW23 edit

Ruth Diaz, Vice President of Amazon Fashion EU told Hello! Fashion: “We have thousands and thousands of brands, and that’s where working with influencers comes in.”

“We want customers to find everything they want that's inclusive of all styles, all sizes, and budgets,” she tells me. “From our luxury store, to well-known brands to emerging labels that are relevant for the local market. Working with influencers helps us to reach specific audiences and help them get inspired.”

Nikkita is an Oscar-winning short film actress, worked with Idris Elba (who she confirmed is “really nice” - could we love him anymore?) in Apple TV’s 2023 series Hijack and danced in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, to name a few of her accolades. Not only this, she's consistent with her fashion and beauty social content that has endowed her with influencer status, leading to her working with brands including Pandora, Selfridges and Sephora.

Her diversified career is reflected in her style agenda: “My personal style is quite eclectic,” she tells me as we walk through her Amazon collection displayed at the Carl Fritz Boutique. “I haven't really got one aesthetic which is fun because then it’s almost like playing different characters. So I'm kind of into that, like constantly evolving.”

Nikkita's collection spanned from Solomuns to satin cargos from Amazon’s own label The Drop, to rhinestone bags (that are absolutely on trend right now) and chunky boots from Pepe's Jeans. All of which are available to purchase on Amazon. “This whole collection is day to night. The option to elevate everything is there,” she says. “I wanted to keep this edit quite stripped back, almost ‘back to basics’. Interchangeable pieces that everyone can use. So it’s a bit more broad rather than one specific style, ‘cos I have so many different vibes”.

Nikkita wearing pieces from her Amazon Fashion AW23 edit

After spending a day with her, our interview felt more like a fashion chat with a friend over coffee. We discussed all things autumn/winter fashion, balancing style and comfort during her busy schedule and how fashion plays into the characters she portrays on screen.

Hello! Fashion's Lauren Ramsay caught up with Nikkita to delve into her favourite fashion trends, her personal style and her AW23 edit with Amazon Fashion EU:

What are your favourite trends for AW23?

I love metallics. They’re vibes. Especially now we're going to like party season, it’s an easy way to elevate your everyday look.

Nikkita wearing pieces from her Amazon Fashion AW23 edit

As a busy person, how do you balance style and comfort?

The best way to do that for me is by wearing tracksuits (but cool ones) Or comfy two pieces. The thing is, tracksuits are cool again. But also I think any matching set just looks like you've put a lot of effort in when you really haven't.

I live in tracksuits when I'm off-duty. Add a pair of boots and then a long jacket and it pulls you together. It's comfy chic.

What are your must-have accessories?

I really love earrings. I was going to say gold, but actually, I like mixing metals which is back in fashion. I think earrings always pop, and a pair of sunglasses is a must - they work all year round.

What are your five must-have items in a winter wardrobe?

Thermals are very important. A long jacket is a must-have, but so is a good cropped jacket for me because I ride a bike. I'm obsessed with fluffy socks. I’m also a fan of the balaclava hoods - I think they're so cute because they make you look really fancy, but also they're really warm and they can double as a scarf.

Do you have any style influences? Who are they?

There are so many that I'm quite overwhelmed with influences. My friends are really influential - I always want to borrow their clothes! I wonder if it's because you love the person and you love their vibe and you wanna emulate that? My queer friends in the drag scene, then there's of course influencers, actors and celebrities… so no, I haven't really got one.

You're an actress by trade, how did you get into fashion?

I think it was quite a natural step. When promoting projects, I started learning more about fashion, the red carpet, how to dress for photos, how to dress in real life etc. So it's been a natural development, but this is my first time doing an edit. I had free range to do whatever the hell I wanted and it was really fun. It's really cool and the options on Amazon are endless.

Nikkita wearing pieces from her Amazon Fashion AW23 edit

How do the two industries overlap?

Fashion really helps you embody your character because it's the outside of you is the first thing the audience will see. Even though I’ve done all this practice for the internal work of a character and its emotions, the aesthetic is the first glimpse. What someone wears and what they look like.

Is there a particular character you've played where you loved what they wore?

When I was in both Cinderella and Eternals. In Cinderella, I was wearing this incredible ball gown and thought “How can I incorporate this in my daily life?”

It made me feel so elegant and powerful wearing all these incredible jewels. I really loved it.

Top tip for people trying to build a fashion or beauty page?

Don’t overthink TikTok. Instagram is way more curated - I'm probably thinking more about what looks good, but TikTok is just so quick and fun.I’d say don't hesitate to post - Tiktok moves really quickly. The options to go viral are endless, and usually, you don't put much effort into go viral and you're like, oh my God.

So just hope for the best and post whatever the hell you want.

What's your career highlight so far?

There have been so many highlights, but I think being in an Oscar-winning short film (The Long Goodbye) is kind of iconic. My friend who isn’t an actor was like “You've got an Oscar now, you’ve completed it, mate.”

I also think the message behind really was really important. It's on YouTube - watch it!

Any upcoming projects that you can share with us?

There are things but I can't talk about them! All I will say is, exciting things coming up.

