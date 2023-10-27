Camila Morrone dazzles in strapless plunge gown at Rome Film Festival

Camila Morrone’s style file is consistently chic.

The 26-year-old actress, who plays Camila Alvarez in the Amazon Prime hit series Daisy Jones and the Six, constantly wears effortlessly cool ensembles with an edge and is always in the sleekest silhouettes, as recently demonstrated at Chanel’s SS24 Paris Fashion Week show.

The brunette beauty is currently in Italy at the Rome Film Festival celebrating the premiere of her latest movie Gonzo Girl, where she wore not one but two jaw-dropping dresses that schooled us in the understated glam dress code.

© Mondadori Portfolio Camila Morrone at the 2023 Rome Film Festival

On the red carpet, Camila stole the show in a one-shoulder sculpted black gown by Vivienne Westwood.

The dress featured the label's classic ruched bodice and sculpted neckline with a daring plunge, complete with drool-worthy drapery across the hips and a train crafted from sheer fabric.

© Mondadori Portfolio She stunned in a Vivienne Westwood gown

Earlier that day for the photocall, Camila kept things categorically sophisticated in a black column midi dress from Ferragamo’s Resort 2024 collection. The label’s creative director Maximilian Davis completely elevated the classic tube dress by using gold rope chains as straps, giving the ensemble a more luxurious feel.

Camila paired it with gold bejewelled sandals from its Fall 2023 collection, drawing out the metallic details throughout the whole look.

© Franco Origlia Camila wore head-to-toe Ferragamo for the Gonzo Girl photocall

Camila’s stunning Vivienne Westwood dress epitomised the quiet luxury trend, using the label’s signature structural designs to create a breathtaking black dress that was truly a work of art.