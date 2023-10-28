Ellie Goulding just nailed the 'no trousers' trend by adding fishnet tights

Ellie Goulding is a fashion guru who is totally unafraid to experiment with her style agenda.

From controversial retro trends to daring cut-out tops and channelling her inner Julia Fox, the 36-year-old British singer-songwriter takes an eccentric trend and runs with it, keeping us utterly captivated with her outfits.

Continuing with her streak of effortlessly cool looks, she performed onstage at Le Bataclan Paris on Friday, taking two of autumn 2023’s major trends and combining them: 'no trousers' and fishnet tights.

© Kristy Sparow Ellie Goulding performs onstage at Le Bataclan

The How Long Will I Love You singer wore a grey sleeveless wool top with matching briefs. In case you missed it, the ‘no trousers’ trend dominated the autumn/winter 2023 runways back in February this year and has made its way to the sartorial agendas of Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez to name a few.

At Simkhai’s NYFW show, Emily Ratajkowski walked in a stunning black and silver embellished blazer with no lower-half wear, whilst models in Christian Siriano’s show donned black boxy blazer with bold fuschia lapels paired with black underwear and tights. Dion Lee also showcased the look with knee-high boots.

© Kristy Sparow She nailed the 'no trousers' and fishnet tights trends

Though the fashion shows predominantly demonstrated this daring trend with crisp tailoring, Ellie’s woollen material two-piece paired with chunky biker boots gave it a relaxed and autumnal feel, and the addition of fishnets over plain sheer tights amped up the cool-girl edginess of the whole ensemble. The ultimate stage look for a 2023 fashion-forward popstar.

© Robert Kamau Kendall Jenner giving the 'no trousers' trend a street style makeover

Ellie’s micronet tights (fishnets with finer diamonds) are the accessory to have on your radar right now. Tights for the cold weather season aren’t exactly groundbreaking, but styles including fishnets, lace and pastel hosiery are currently major.

Victoria Beckham has demonstrated how to style lace, whilst Maya Jama and Mia Regan are championing fishnets and Anne Hathaway wore the perfect ‘girls night out’ look using sheer tights to amp up the sophistication.

© Getty Maya Jama wore a Chanel-inspired mini dress with fishnet tights

Ellie’s complete cool-girl look is perfect for this season and we can’t get enough.