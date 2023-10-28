Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ellie Goulding just nailed the 'no trousers' trend with fishnet tights

Ellie Goulding just nailed the 'no trousers' trend by adding fishnet tights

The Love Me Like You do singer performed in the daring outfit onstage in Paris 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ellie Goulding arrives at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Ellie Goulding is a fashion guru who is totally unafraid to experiment with her style agenda.

From controversial retro trends to daring cut-out tops and channelling her inner Julia Fox, the 36-year-old British singer-songwriter takes an eccentric trend and runs with it, keeping us utterly captivated with her outfits.

Continuing with her streak of effortlessly cool looks, she performed onstage at Le Bataclan Paris on Friday, taking two of autumn 2023’s major trends and combining them: 'no trousers' and fishnet tights.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 27: Ellie Goulding performs onstage at Le Bataclan on October 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)© Kristy Sparow
Ellie Goulding performs onstage at Le Bataclan

The How Long Will I Love You singer wore a grey sleeveless wool top with matching briefs. In case you missed it, the ‘no trousers’ trend dominated the autumn/winter 2023 runways back in February this year and has made its way to the sartorial agendas of Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez to name a few.

At Simkhai’s NYFW show, Emily Ratajkowski walked in a stunning black and silver embellished blazer with no lower-half wear, whilst models in Christian Siriano’s show donned black boxy blazer with bold fuschia lapels paired with black underwear and tights. Dion Lee also showcased the look with knee-high boots.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 27: Ellie Goulding performs onstage at Le Bataclan on October 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)© Kristy Sparow
She nailed the 'no trousers' and fishnet tights trends

Though the fashion shows predominantly demonstrated this daring trend with crisp tailoring, Ellie’s woollen material two-piece paired with chunky biker boots gave it a relaxed and autumnal feel, and the addition of fishnets over plain sheer tights amped up the cool-girl edginess of the whole ensemble. The ultimate stage look for a 2023 fashion-forward popstar.

Kendall Jenner is seen in Manhattan, New York City© Robert Kamau
Kendall Jenner giving the 'no trousers' trend a street style makeover

Ellie’s micronet tights (fishnets with finer diamonds) are the accessory to have on your radar right now. Tights for the cold weather season aren’t exactly groundbreaking, but styles including fishnets, lace and pastel hosiery are currently major.

Victoria Beckham has demonstrated how to style lace, whilst Maya Jama and Mia Regan are championing fishnets and Anne Hathaway wore the perfect ‘girls night out’ look using sheer tights to amp up the sophistication.

Maya Jama seen attending the launch of Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly© Getty
Maya Jama wore a Chanel-inspired mini dress with fishnet tights

Ellie’s complete cool-girl look is perfect for this season and we can’t get enough.

