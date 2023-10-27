The Crown cast: best red carpet style moments of all time

There was already copious amounts of anticipation for The Crown’s sixth and final season long before Netflix dropped the final dramatic trailer this week, which focuses on the late Princess Diana’s tragic death.

Aside from a storyline which sees Diana return as a ghost that we’re already hooked on, the sartorial moments are set to be impeccable. From Kate Middleton's St. Andrews style to Princess Diana's 90s wardrobe, the retro fashion we’re about to see is guaranteed to be a feast for the eyes of sartorialists.

Off-screen and in real life, the cast of the award-winning have had their own jaw-dropping fashion moments, and here are some of their best red carpet looks to tide you over eagerly awaiting the release of Season 6, Part 1 on November 16.

Vanessa Kirby

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa stunned at the 79th Venice Film Festival in 2022 wearing Valentino Couture.

Olivia Coleman

© Kevork Djansezian Olivia Coleman

The iconic actress wore an emerald green Prada dress complete with an embellished train.

Elizabeth Debicki

© Jon Kopaloff Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth exuded glamour in an Oscar de la Renta dress at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 premiere.

Helena Bonham Carter

© Vinnie Zuffante Helena Bonham Carter

An iconic premiere for an iconic actress. Helena attended the Fight Club premiere in 1999 wearing a satin red top and printed skirt set.

Emma Corrin

© Gareth Cattermole Emma Corrin

Emma wore a bizarre swimcap-like hood with a matching buttery yellow maxi dress to The Crown premiere in 2021.

Claire Foy

© Daniele Venturelli Claire Foy

Claire stunned in an Elie Saab Spring 2019 semi-sheer gown with a wilderness floral print and stud detailing.

Emerald Fennell

© Gareth Cattermole Emerald Fennell

The actress who plays Queen Camilla in the show, nailed androgynous chic in a white collared shirt and a black tie paired with a maxi skirt at the Saltburn premiere.

Erin Doherty

© Mike Marsland Erin Doherty

Erin stole the show at The Crown season 3 premiere in a siren red Dolce and Gabbana gown.