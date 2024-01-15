Amy Winehouse Movie: How the film's fashion compares to her real-life style

Just yesterday the first teaser trailer for Amy Winehouse's biopic Back to Black debuted and our eyes were fixated on her fashion. The one-minute and 15-second teaser showed Marisa Abela, who plays Amy, sporting some of her most iconic ‘fits, but we couldn't help but wonder how accurate the parallels were to the late star's actual wardrobe choices.

From her iconic white streak to her over-the-top signature liquid eyeliner look, Amy Winehouse’s style simultaneously reflects those of her beauty choices. Often opting for a bustier, tartan print mini skirt, little black dresses and itty bitty denim shorts, Amy’s wardrobe repertoire was nothing short of iconic.

Back to Black started filming in April of last year and is set to be released in April of this year.

© Back to Black official trailer / YouTube Marisa Abela as Amy © Getty Amy Winehouse performs at the 2008 Grammy Awards

In one scene from the teaser trailer Amy, played by newcomer actress Marisa Abela, is seen on stage wearing her beloved chunky gold heart necklace paired with a towering beehive hairstyle adorned with floral detailing and a black corset. This look is extremely similar to what she wore to the 2008 Grammy Awards, but instead of a black corset, she opted for a simple fitted vest.

© Back To Black official trailer / YouTube Marisa Abela on stage as Amy in the biopic © Gus Stewart Amy Winehouse performing at Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2007

Another snippet shows the singer performing in a baby blue babydoll dress, fixed at the waist with an oversized black belt. The look was inspired by a 2007 outfit that Amy wore to perform at London’s Shepherd's Bush Empire.

© Back to Black official trailer / YouTube Actors Marisa Abela and Jack O'Connell as Amy and Blake © Frank Doran/Mcp/Shutterstock Amy and her boyfriend at the time Blake en route to a picnic

A known lover of itty bitty shorts, Amy often wore her micro shorts on stage at festivals. In the trailer, Amy is seen with her partner Blake Fielder-Civil, played by Jack O'Connell, picnicking in a park. The singer sported a stripe bandeau top, low-waisted pink shorts and black heels, striking a resemblance to an actual picnic the lovebirds embarked on in Primrose Hill.

© Antony Jones/Justin Goff Amy rocked a colourful combo at the 2007 Brit Awards

Unfortunately, the trailer only gives us a sneak peek as to what to expect in terms of iconic fashion moments, but we can only hope the yellow dress and heart-shaped Moschino bag combo that she wore to the 2007 Brit Awards makes an appearance.