Critics Choice Awards 2024 best dressed stars

A galaxy of stars have lined up on the red carpet to attend the 29th Critics Choice Awards. The award show, which has been going strong since 1996, celebrates the year's outstanding achievements in TV and cinema.

This year's iteration, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, sees Barbie set a new record with 18 nominations, the highest ever for a single film at the event. So of course we knew we’d be treated to another sublime Mattel-approved ensemble from Margot Robbie. Oppenheimer, with its 13 nods, was also tipped to multiple awards, and with the likes of Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt attending - there’s plenty of British imported glamour in Beverly Hills.

The Morning Show leads the television front with six nominations, while Succession is close behind with five… but don’t expect any ludicrously capacious handbags on the carpet. The glamour isn't limited to the paparazzi lined streets outside of Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza. The ceremony itself also features presenters such as Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Mandy Moore, and Oprah Winfrey.

Each year, celebrities and fashion icons such as Margot Robbie, Zendaya and Angelina Jolie grace the red carpet, turning it into a veritable runway of couture and high fashion...

Tune in to see all of the best looks, straight from the red carpet...