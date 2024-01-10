Why Diana Ross is the perfect poster girl for Saint Laurent

Music and style icon Diana Ross turns 80 years old in March.

And much like Mick Jagger, who celebrated his 80th birthday in 2023 with a star-studded bash in Chelsea, the singer, actress and all-around fashion muse is not slowing down anytime soon, as Saint Laurent revealed the Ain't No Moutain High Enough singer as the new face of its Spring 2024 campaign.

She's the original diva, and Diana is certainly not one to shy away from a showstopping look: from diamantes and fishnets to chainmail maxi dresses, tulle, feathers and sequins. Though her latest campaign boasts a totally opposing dress code, it embodies her sophisticated and glamorous agenda in typical Saint Laurent style.

The black and white images shot by David Sims reinforce the brand's ethos of timelessness. Diana is simply perched on a stool wearing a black off-the-shoulder bodycon dress with a halterneck detailing. Accessories are eschewed, and her stunning naturally curly hair - a style she hasn't strayed too far from since the 70s - is wafting away from her face.

© Harry Langdon Diana's signature style agenda is the epitome of glamour

She has a longstanding history with the label - from her friendship with founder Yves Saint Laurent to wearing the label on multiple occasions, including to the 2003 Met Gala aptly themed Goddess: The Classical Mode.

© Mark Mainz Diana Ross wearing YSL at the 2003 Met Gala aptly themed Goddess: The Classical Mode

Former YSL creative director Tom Ford even dedicated his Fall 2003 collection to Diana. Models walked to the sounds of her major hits including Baby Love and Touch Me in the Morning. On the show and the collection, Tom said "I'm a big fan... Diana Ross is fashion. I wanted it to be about hair, make-up, shoes. And that is Diana Ross".

© WWD Tom Ford for YSL Fall 2003 was a love letter to Diana

Diana is an artist whose presence spans generations, and her appearance in the campaign has been widely received by fashion fans. Under Saint Laurent's Instagram post of the campaign, one user commented: "This is power! Yes she is an icon but she is defining the times! When women don’t have an expiration date anymore" whilst another said "The icon. The boss. The moment."

Diana is the perfect Saint Laurent muse who embodies the label's values. We can't wait to see her 80th birthday outfit...