Anne Hathaway dazzles in stunning 'scoop-plunge' gown

Everyone's favourite intern just proved that a stunning black dress trumps absolutely everything in the fashion sphere.

Just yesterday Anne Hathaway stepped out to attend the 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York, sporting a form-fitting, scoop plunge neck gown adorned with glistening beads and side cutouts.

© Cindy Ord I'd be smiling this big too if I was in this gorgeous gown

The star paired her gorgeous gown with a simple eye-catching drop earring, wrap-around Serpenti bracelet and a mixture of silver-toned rings, all likely from jewellery giant Bulgari as she is the global ambassador after all. Keeping all eyes on the outfit, Anne kept her hairdo simple, letting her soft brunette locks cascade down her back, perfectly nailing the 'au-naturel' tousled look.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo The star layered a chic black blazer over the top of her gown for added warmth

This isn't the first time Andy Sachs has opted for an all-black red-carpet ensemble. In fact, I would go as far as to say that the Hollywood heavyweight is the queen of ‘LBD’ dressing.

© Instagram / @ annehathaway Brb, just going to find myself a pair of over-the-elbow gloves

Last year Anne sported the most coquette core sheer gown to attend the premiere of She Came To Me, the muse’s romantic comedy film which was released early last year. Paired with the bow-adorned dress was a pair of seriously chic over-the-elbow leather gloves and a messy updo.

© Robert Smith Obsessed

Wearing possibly my favourite outfit to date, Anne sported a leather crocodile print mini dress with platformed boots to support her friend Donatella Versace at the LA-based Versace show in March last year. The actress leaned into the illustrious world of Versace, signing off an Instagram post with a comical, “Mille Baci, Annatella.”

© Instagram / @annehathaway She's a bow girly just like us

While attending the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo’s grand opening, the global ambassador of the brand wore the cutest floral embellished strapless black mini-dress, complete with a waist bow black belt.

© Instagram / @annehathaway Cosy and chic, how does she do it

Proving that the weather should never dampen a fire ‘fit, Anne sported a Versace puffer jacket/dress hybrid to attend last year's Sundance Film Festival. Again, pairing the dress with undone tousled brunette locks, a pair of opaque tights and platform boots.