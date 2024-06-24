Vogue World After Party: 10 Best dressed guests

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



What a spectacular night for the style set. Vogue World: Paris transformed the Place Vendôme into a breathtaking fashion extravaganza.

Among the highlights was Gigi Hadid, elegantly navigating the perimeter alongside fellow fashion icon Kendall Jenner on horseback. The event culminated in an exclusive after-party hosted by the illustrious Edward Enninful, heightening the allure of the evening.

The soirée was set in the legendary Maxim’s de Paris, an Art Nouveau gem that added a touch of timeless elegance to the festivities. DJ Ruckus and Hale Zero kept the energy high, ensuring guests were entertained and dancing all night long.

As expected, the outfits on display were nothing short of extraordinary. The guests' sartorial choices reflected the cutting-edge creativity and sophistication that Paris, the iconic fashion capital, is known for. From stunning gowns to avant-garde ensembles, the evening was a visual feast for sartorialists.

Scroll on to discover who wore what and how they showcased their unique style at this unforgettable event...

Vogue World: Paris After Party - 10 Best Dressed:

1/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid wore a striking blue Balmain Resort 2025 dress with a shimmering texture that featured a detailed trompe-l'œil design, mimicking the natural contours of the human body. The dress had exaggerated shoulders and a structured mini-skirt resembling draped fabric. She accessorised with black sunglasses, sleek black pumps and a small black handbag.

2/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor made a statement in a bold, black-and-white checkered ensemble. She wore a matching oversized jacket and shorts, accessorised with a wide-brimmed bucket hat in the same pattern. Her look was completed with black lace-up boots, adding an edgy touch.



3/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Liya Kebede Liya Kebede embraced bohemian chic style in wide-leg jeans paired with a flowy white blouse from Chloe. She accessorised with a wide gold logo belt from the Maison and gold jewellery, giving her outfit a touch of effortlessly stylish elegance.

4/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss wore a sleek, black floor-length gown adorned with subtle sequins, giving it a slight shimmer. The dress had an asymmetrical neckline with floral embellishments on the shoulder, creating a sophisticated yet modern look.



5/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Kate Upton Kate Upton was spotted in a stunning sheer off-shoulder black dress with intricate floral ruffle detailing around the neckline. The model accessorised with a white handbag and black strappy heels with floral accents, matching the dress' details.

6/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Mia Regan Mia Regan donned a black structured blazer worn over sheer black tights, nailing the 'no trousers' trend with a hint of Parisian chic. The blazer featured sharp tailoring, and the Gen Z fashionista accessorised with a small black handbag and wore black pointed-toe heels. Her signature mullet was styled in a sleek bob, and her makeup was kept natural, allowing her outfit to take centre stage.

7/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Alexa Chung Alexa Chung wore a dazzling mini dress adorned with intricate beading and feather-like embellishments. The fashion icon's hair was styled in loose waves, and her makeup was natural, highlighting her striking frock.

8/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Barbara Palvin Dylan Sprouse and his supermodel wife Barbara Palvin coordinated in chic black ensembles. Barbara stunned in a black tailored suit with a deep plunging neckline, exuding confidence and style. She carried a black clutch and wore red lipstick, adding a pop of colour.



9/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath Emma Thynn exuded glamour in a white two-piece outfit with a feather-trimmed veil. She carried a pearl-studded clutch and wore minimal jewellery, letting her unique headpiece stand out.