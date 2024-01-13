Critics Choice Awards: 10 Most glamorous gowns of all time

Since it's inaugural event in 1996 the Critics Choice Awards, has become a glamorous and eagerly awaited event in the entertainment industry, honouring the finest in cinematic and television achievement.
As such, it has consistently served as a showcase for some of the most stunning and memorable red carpet fashion moments. Each year, celebrities and fashion icons such as Margot Robbie, Zendaya and Angelina Jolie grace the red carpet, turning it into a veritable runway of couture and high fashion. From breathtaking gowns to designs that are a time capsule into early 2000s fashion, these ensembles have all defined red carpet elegance at the Critics Choice Awards.
At this year's ceremony, Barbie has set a new record with 18 nominations, the highest ever for a single film at the event so we can expect to see another dazzling doll-inspired look from the archive on Margot. Oppenheimer, with its 13 nods, is also predicted to win big on the night. Other films such as Maestro, Poor Things, and The Holdovers are tipped to win more than one award, and it's anticipated that Anatomy of a Fall and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be among the winners on the night.
Vanessa Paradis - 2004
For the 9th Annual Critics Choice Awards (which took place at the iconic Beverley Hills Hotel)Vanessa Paradis wore a flowing, bohemian-inspired dress in soft teal, adorned with lace detailing and floral embellishments. She chose to accessorise with a bold necklace that featured large, colourful flowers, complementing the accents on her dress. Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and her makeup included a bold red lip, giving a nod to classic vintage glamour.
Katie Holmes - 2008
Back in 2008 Katie Holmes wore a glittering beige Lanvin frock from the brand's spring/summer collection of that same year, adorned with subtle sequins that exuded sophistication. The one-shouldered element added a chic asymmetrical touch to the design, which created a shimmering effect onstage. Katie opted for a minimalist approach to accessories, with a pair of classic Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps and hair styled in a sleek, straight bob allowing the dress to take centre stage.
Penélope Cruz - 2009
Penélope Cruz wore an exquisite, strapless evening gown. The dress, a deep blue navy, featured a dark blue velvet sash tied around the waist with a bow, which provides a stunning contrast in texture. Penélope expertly accessorised with a black clutch and hair pulled back in a sleek, neat updo.
Emily Blunt - 2010
Emily Blunt donned a silver knee-length George Chakra dress adorned with sequins for the 15th iteration of the awards ceremony. The dress sported a unique geometric pattern, with scalloped edges and cap sleeves. The dress was a hit for its flattering shape, and old-school charm.
Lupita Nyong'o - 2014
Lupita Nyong'o’s stunning custom Calvin Klein Collection gown from the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Awards lives in our minds rent free. Elegantly designed with a sleek, figure-hugging mermaid silhouette the ivory silk crepe dress featured a unique bodice with cut-out details enhancing the sculptural quality of the outfit. She finished the look with Kimberly McDonald jewellery.
Keira Knightley - 2015
Keira Knightley dressed in a floor-length muted grey-blue gown from Delpozo's Spring 2015 collection that combined classic grace and modern detailing. The dress, with its delicate peter pan collar, exuded an ethereal quality. giving it a modest yet contemporary feel. Adorned with intricate gold floral appliqués, the touch of opulence and texture was perfect for the awards ceremony and her growing pregnancy bump.
Angelina Jolie - 2018
Angelina Jolie wore a custom white Ralph & Russo LWD (little white dress... in case you were wondering) to the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards, boasting a striking detail around the neckline: feathered embellishment that added a touch of whimsy. The textured detail provided a beautiful contrast to the smooth lines of the gown's silhouette. Finished with a pair of diamond earrings that gave the look a classic touch of sparkle, and a bold red lip, the entire ensemble was a masterclass in red carpet dressing.
Margot Robbie - 2018
Margot Robbie's look for the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards hailed from Chanel's 2018 Resort collection. The distinctive dress featured horizontal black and beige stripes that created a striking visual contrast. Accentuating her waist was an ornate, embellished belt with intricate detailing… a statement piece against the simpler background of the striped fabric.
Gemma Chan - 2019
Gemma Chan wore a dramatic, floral-patterned Jason Wu gown featuring a bold print. The ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline, adding volume and a romantic feel to the outfit. The voluminous and flowing silhouette created a grand sweeping effect, making the gown a standout on the red carpet. The best part? Pockets gave a touch of practicality that I'm sure we all can appreciate.
Zendaya - 2020
Trust Zendaya to deliver a bold and fashion-forward ensemble on the carpet. Her Tom Ford attire consisted of a metallic, high-shine, hot pink breast plate that added a futuristic edge to her high-waisted, floor-length skirt. The ensemble is a testament to Zendaya's reputation for being a trendsetter and her willingness to take sartorial risks.