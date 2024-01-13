Critics Choice Awards: 10 Most glamorous gowns of all time

Since it's inaugural event in 1996 the Critics Choice Awards, has become a glamorous and eagerly awaited event in the entertainment industry, honouring the finest in cinematic and television achievement.

As such, it has consistently served as a showcase for some of the most stunning and memorable red carpet fashion moments. Each year, celebrities and fashion icons such as Margot Robbie, Zendaya and Angelina Jolie grace the red carpet, turning it into a veritable runway of couture and high fashion. From breathtaking gowns to designs that are a time capsule into early 2000s fashion, these ensembles have all defined red carpet elegance at the Critics Choice Awards.

At this year's ceremony, Barbie has set a new record with 18 nominations, the highest ever for a single film at the event so we can expect to see another dazzling doll-inspired look from the archive on Margot. Oppenheimer, with its 13 nods, is also predicted to win big on the night. Other films such as Maestro, Poor Things, and The Holdovers are tipped to win more than one award, and it's anticipated that Anatomy of a Fall and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be among the winners on the night.

Vanessa Paradis - 2004 © Carlo Allegri The French actress looked radiant in teal For the 9th Annual Critics Choice Awards (which took place at the iconic Beverley Hills Hotel) Vanessa Paradis wore a flowing, bohemian-inspired dress in soft teal, adorned with lace detailing and floral embellishments. She chose to accessorise with a bold necklace that featured large, colourful flowers, complementing the accents on her dress. Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and her makeup included a bold red lip, giving a nod to classic vintage glamour.

Katie Holmes - 2008 © Vince Bucci It's giving Grecian goddess Back in 2008 Katie Holmes wore a glittering beige Lanvin frock from the brand's spring/summer collection of that same year, adorned with subtle sequins that exuded sophistication. The one-shouldered element added a chic asymmetrical touch to the design, which created a shimmering effect onstage. Katie opted for a minimalist approach to accessories, with a pair of classic Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps and hair styled in a sleek, straight bob allowing the dress to take centre stage.

Penélope Cruz - 2009 © Frazer Harrison Velvet bows are always in style Penélope Cruz wore an exquisite, strapless evening gown. The dress, a deep blue navy, featured a dark blue velvet sash tied around the waist with a bow, which provides a stunning contrast in texture. Penélope expertly accessorised with a black clutch and hair pulled back in a sleek, neat updo.

Emily Blunt - 2010 © Jon Kopaloff The Devil Wears Prada actress earned her fashion stripes Emily Blunt donned a silver knee-length George Chakra dress adorned with sequins for the 15th iteration of the awards ceremony. The dress sported a unique geometric pattern, with scalloped edges and cap sleeves. The dress was a hit for its flattering shape, and old-school charm.

Lupita Nyong'o - 2014 © Michael Tran Lupita Nyong'o nabbed the award for 'Best Supporting Actress' on the night Lupita Nyong'o’s stunning custom Calvin Klein Collection gown from the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Awards lives in our minds rent free. Elegantly designed with a sleek, figure-hugging mermaid silhouette the ivory silk crepe dress featured a unique bodice with cut-out details enhancing the sculptural quality of the outfit. She finished the look with Kimberly McDonald jewellery.

Keira Knightley - 2015 © Amy Graves Keira Knightley attended with husband James Righton Keira Knightley dressed in a floor-length muted grey-blue gown from Delpozo's Spring 2015 collection that combined classic grace and modern detailing. The dress, with its delicate peter pan collar, exuded an ethereal quality. giving it a modest yet contemporary feel. Adorned with intricate gold floral appliqués, the touch of opulence and texture was perfect for the awards ceremony and her growing pregnancy bump.

Angelina Jolie - 2018 © Taylor Hill Angelina Jolie was a vision in a custom dress Angelina Jolie wore a custom white Ralph & Russo LWD (little white dress... in case you were wondering) to the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards, boasting a striking detail around the neckline: feathered embellishment that added a touch of whimsy. The textured detail provided a beautiful contrast to the smooth lines of the gown's silhouette. Finished with a pair of diamond earrings that gave the look a classic touch of sparkle, and a bold red lip, the entire ensemble was a masterclass in red carpet dressing.

Margot Robbie - 2018 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin An early homage to Barbie's classic striped swimsuit? Margot Robbie's look for the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards hailed from Chanel's 2018 Resort collection. The distinctive dress featured horizontal black and beige stripes that created a striking visual contrast. Accentuating her waist was an ornate, embellished belt with intricate detailing… a statement piece against the simpler background of the striped fabric.

Gemma Chan - 2019 © Lester Cohen Gemma Chan opted for high-impacts florals Gemma Chan wore a dramatic, floral-patterned Jason Wu gown featuring a bold print. The ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline, adding volume and a romantic feel to the outfit. The voluminous and flowing silhouette created a grand sweeping effect, making the gown a standout on the red carpet. The best part? Pockets gave a touch of practicality that I'm sure we all can appreciate.