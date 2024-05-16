Lady Kitty Spencer hops on summer’s hottest tailoring trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The socialite and model, who is Earl Spencer’s daughter and, perhaps more famously, Princess Diana’s niece, celebrated the opening of the new Brunello Cucinelli boutique in the magnificent setting of Venice’s historic Palazzo della Borsa e della Camera di Commercio. Wearing the dreamiest three-piece suit, Lady Kitty Spencer was joined by her younger twin sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, who all exuded summer elegance in tonal head-to-toe Brunello Cucinelli looks.

© Instagram / @kitty.spencer An off-white linen suit will game-change your summer wardobe

Lady Kitty demonstrated how an all-cream three-piece in a lightweight linen blend can be seasonally on point, and well worthy of a spot in your summer wardrobe. Speeding through the canals of Venice, the new mum - who surprised fans over Mother’s Day with the news that she and her husband, businessman tycoon Michael Lewis, had welcomed a baby girl - radiated sophistication as she posed on the back of a speedboat with friends.

© Instagram / @kitty.spencer Cruising through the canals of Venice

Despite not being the obvious choice for the warmer months, the three-piece linen suit is the hero buy of the summer and - if you’re yet to invest - here’s a few reasons why it should be a part of any well-rounded capsule wardrobe.





© Instagram / @kitty.spencer The Spencer sisters making a strong case for summer suiting

Minimalists and cool-girls everywhere have been side-stepping floaty dresses and plumping for fluid summer tailoring which, when worn the right side of oversized taps into that effortlessly undone aesthetic that is no doubt saturating your Instagram feed.

MORE: How to style linen trousers for guaranteed summer elegance

READ: 10 summer outfit ideas you need to add to your cart for 2024

Whether it’s worn head-to-toe, or deconstructed as separates, we guarantee serious cost-per-wear. Tailored waistcoats have been doing the fashion rounds for some time, with influencers aplenty slinging them on with baggy jeans, over satin slip dresses and with breezy linen trousers.

Taking over from the humble vest top, wearing a waistcoat on its own is an elevated way to bare your arms this summer - making it an ideal choice for workwear that you’ll want to wear in, and out, of the office.