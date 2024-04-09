Lady Kitty Spencer makes glamorous first public appearance since announcing birth of baby daughter

Lady Kitty Spencer treated herself to a night off parenting duties as she attended Dolce & Gabbana's 40th anniversary party in Milan, Italy over the weekend.

Princess Diana's niece, who has been a global ambassador for the Italian fashion powerhouse since 2021, looked absolutely exquisite in a floor-length black dress, which featured a deep V neckline and a daring thigh-high split.

The English Rose swept her blonde hair up into an elegant updo, drawing attention to her statement diamond necklace and earrings, and her black lace bralette.

© Getty Kitty Spencer looked absolutely stunning at the Dolce & Gabbana 40th anniversary party

Lady Kitty, 33, was making her first high-profile public appearance since announcing that she had quietly welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband Michael Lewis, 65, last year.

She mingled with the likes of Demi Moore, Lily James, Olivia Culpo, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Helen Mirren, Theo James, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who had all stepped out to support the brand.

Kitty, who naturally wore a Dolce & Gabbana bridal gown for her wedding to South African businessman Michael in 2021, surprised fans when she announced she had become a mother.

Sharing an Instagram reel of herself and her daughter enjoying a day out at the beach to mark Mother's Day in March, she wrote: "It's the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

Kitty had previously been open about wanting to start a family but maintained she had always valued her privacy when it comes to her relationships.

"It's not that I don't place an importance on love. It's because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion," she told Town & Country magazine.

"I just look forward to a really happy home life: a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."

Kitty is Princess Diana's niece

And it sounds like her daughter is already following in her mum's fashionable footsteps.

Last month, Kitty shared a peek into her baby's adorable wardrobe, thanking a brand for sending her little girl a frilly, white ruffled dress. "Oooh thank you @bonpoint what a lucky little girl," she wrote on Instagram.