Lady Kitty Spencer hints at 'lucky' baby daughter's age in sweet parenting update

Lady Kitty Spencer has described her baby daughter as "a lucky little girl" in a sweet parenting update.

The 33-year-old mother-of-one has kept photos of her daughter under wraps since secretly welcoming her with her South African-born businessman husband Michael Lewis, 65. In a rare photo, Kitty shared a peek into her adorable baby wardrobe, proving the tot already takes after her model mother in the style stakes.

© Instagram The doting mother showed off her daughter's cute new dress

A white ruffled dress covered with a delicate pink and blue floral print had been laid out on the bed, courtesy of Bonpoint. The brand had sent the gift alongside the message: "Dear Kitty, a little dress for your beautiful daughter!"

Known as the Falbalili Dress, the frock retails for £150 and is available in sizes ranging from 6 months to three years, so perhaps this is a hint about Kitty's daughter's age.

Princess Diana's niece announced she had secretly given birth by sharing a heartwarming tribute on Mother's Day.

"It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today," she wrote next to photos of the model holding her daughter on a beach. However, she has not disclosed information about her date of birth or name.

Kitty and Michael got engaged in 2019, just months after they went public with their relationship during an outing in New York.

They tied the knot in a three-day wedding in Rome, gathering their friends and family at 17th Century Italian mansion, Villa Aldo Brandini.

Kitty had previously been open about wanting to start a family but maintained she had always valued her privacy when it comes to her relationships.

© Getty Images Princess Diana's niece has kept her marriage and family life very private

"It's not that I don't place an importance on love. It's because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion," she told Town & Country magazine.

"I just look forward to a really happy home life: a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."

