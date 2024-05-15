Rita Ora proves the 'no trousers' trend is here to stay

Just when you thought fashion's most iconic and daring trend might be taking a backseat, fashion mogul and muse Rita Ora makes a trouserless statement, putting the ‘no pants’ trend back on the top of the fashion podium.

Posting yesterday to her 16.1 million followers, the TYPEBEA founder, songstress and The Masked Singer judge shared a series of fashion-fuelled images with her fans, but there was one ensemble in particular that caught our attention, and it’s perfect for the summer months ahead.

© Instagram / @ritaora I will be channelling this look for festival season

Captioning the post “Memories of things I just found on my phone….” Rita donned a matching Marni set, consisting of itty-bitty underwear in a lime green and hot pink tartan pattern, a matching slim-lined V-neck knit in the same print, skin-tight knee-high white boots, an oversized white and teal plaid blazer and pair of racy sunglasses.

© Instagram / @ritaora Watch search terms for "Y front underwear" soar

The look in itself is a serious style slay and it’s not the first time she’s gone trouserless. Just yesterday she showed off a pair of black underwear under a sheer yellow dress while on holiday with her besties in Tulum. Before that, she stepped out at the Met Gala in another Marni ensemble, this time choosing to ditch her pants altogether, sporting a glass-beaded dress over a sheer mesh, skin-toned catsuit.

Over the past few months, the ‘outerwear as underwear’ aesthetic has been hotter than hot, donned by the likes of Sydney Sweeney at Fashion Week, Hailey Bieber at the Superbowl, Emily Ratajkowski while playing dress-up at home and Kristen Stewart whilst city-slicking on the streets of New York.

All in all, we think it’s safe to say that the trouserless aesthetic is here to stay for summer and Rita Ora just solidified exactly that.