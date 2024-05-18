I tried to incorporate cowgirlcore into my existing wardrobe- Here’s how it went

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s no secret that cowgirlcore has taken over the fashion sphere (thank you Cowboy Carter) donned by the likes of Hailey Bieber whilst on holiday, Kendall Jenner on the regular and Bella Hadid almost every day since she met her real-life cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos.

Over the last few months searches for cowboy boots and hats have continued to rise, hats in particular soaring a whopping 212.5% since Beyoncé graced the Super Bowl stage back in February. When we spoke to Silk Fred's Head Stylist, Megan Watkins, she confirmed that in her expert opinion, the trend was just getting started, however, for 2024 it’s all about adding a personal element, “This season is all about relaxed style with a high-fashion twist.”

As you’ve probably noticed the aesthetic has come just in time for both summer and festival seasons, perfect for those of us who love to lean into a stylistic moment and with numerous western-charged aesthetics to choose from, including the coastal cowgirl trend, it’s almost hard to find a new outfit addition that doesn’t have some sort of outback connotation attached.

As someone who is severely infatuated with the fashion sphere, I can’t help but love the aesthetic as the options and variations are quite literally endless.

If you’re like me and are a little apprehensive of going full Texas-born cowgirl, here are five ways you can include the world's most enviable trend into your wardrobe without having to wear a pair of leather chaps, although if that's your kryptonite then be my guest.

Option One As we come into the festival season there's nothing more iconic than wearing your favourite summer frock with a pair of leather cowboy boots. Comfortable, cute and wildly fun, this mini dress and boot combo is perfect for all occasions. © Orion Scott Dress, Sister Jane; Bag, Dior; Boots, Bobbies; Sunglasses, Zara

© Orion Scott T-shirt, Joanie; Jeans, Good American; Boots, Terry de Havilland; Scarf, Balzac Paris Option Two Blue jeans will forever be a wardrobe staple however styling them with a fun cowboy-themed graphic tee and a neck scarf will elevate them into a Texan dreamscape. I also decided to go all out and pair the look with bright blue boots because why not?

Option Three The beauty of fashion trends is that you can choose to adapt them to fit your own style. Here, I decided to pair an outfit that I have been loving recently with spicy metallic blue boots. When the boots are this bold, you don't need much else. © Orion Scott Sunglasses, Karen Walker; Jersey, NHL; Skirt, Vinted; Boots, Terry de Havilland; Bag, Jacquemus

© Orion Scott Blouse, Sister Jane; Skirt, Vinted; Boots, Vinted; Scrunchie, Urban Outfitters Option Four The more frills the better! Cowgirlcore is all about embracing silhouettes and textures and there's nothing more southern than a gingham milkmaid skirt and a frilly blouse. I love the bold colour contrast of this look and think it would be perfect for days when you feel like getting compliments from strangers.

The Verdict:

All in all I found that wearing cowboy boots in any shade is the easiest and most fun way to turn your average ‘fit into a certifiable Bella Hadid-approved country ensemble. Cowboy boots are also wildly comfortable and somehow the clip-clop sound they make when you walk down the street gives you an unimaginable confidence boost like you have your life together.