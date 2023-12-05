Lila Moss' Fashion Awards sheer slip dress is a nod to her mum Kate's iconic supermodel style

If we had a mother as iconically stylish as Kate Moss, we'd constantly be replicating her style, too.

Though Lila Moss is an absolute style icon in her own right, the 21-year-old has an ultra-refined, effortlessly elegant fashion agenda reminiscent of her supermodel mum's, and her stunning look for the Fashion Awards 2023 epitomised Kate's signature 90s agenda.

Lila stepped out at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a gunmetal silver metallic maxi dress from London-based Albanian label Nensi Dojaka.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's dazzling 2023 Fashion Awards look was a vintage dressing masterclass

READ: Lady Amelia & Eliza Spencer ooze ice queen glamour at the Fashion Awards 2023

© Neil Mockford Lila Moss attends The Fashion Awards 2023

The striking slip featured Nensi's iconic spaghetti straps, daring cut-outs at the sides and sheer material which allowed Lila's black underwear to peek through.

Granted, sheer dressing has been a major trend since AW22 (which was notably championed by Rita Ora who also wore sheer Nensi Dojaka to the Fashion Awards last year), Kate Moss was a pioneer of the visible lingerie trend during the 90s.

In 1993, Kate captured attention at the Elite Model Agency Look of the Year party in a look which was set to be one of her most memorable of all time. She was 19 years old when she wore her own sheer metallic slip dress paired with bold black underwear.

READ: The best dressed guests at the 2023 Fashion Awards

© Dave Benett Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in 1993

Though Kate once expressed she had no idea her dress was see-through until leaving the house, we guarantee that Lila knew exactly what she was doing, and nailed the daring trend adored by the coolest A-listers and influencers alike right now.

The stylish mother-daughter duo have had plenty of iconic matching fashion moments together, and Kate also opted for sheer dressing for this year's fashion awards, but schooled us in giving the trend a demure feel.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Kate Moss attends The Fashion Awards 2023

She stunned in an opaque black maxi dress with a daring thigh-high split and completed the look with a sheer floor-length cape over the top. Capes are a fashion favourite right now as proven by the Princess of Wales and Margot Robbie.

Lila's stunning look was the perfect contemporary rendition of one of her mother's most iconic looks.