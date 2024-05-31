Vivienne Jolie's evolving style is totally Angelina Jolie coded

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There's a high probability that if your mother is one of the most stylish women on the planet, your wardrobe will be full of iconic outfits from an early age.

Take Harper Beckham for example - the only daughter of fashion designer Victoria Beckham and her equally as stylish husband David - who, whether she's sat front row at fashion week shows or is celebrating her birthday, always wears cute yet seriously cool outfits.

We've now learned that this is also true for Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne. The 15-year-old and her Hollywood royalty mother stepped out in Los Angeles together on Thursday night for the opening night performance of Reefer Madness: The Musical at The Whitley, and her outfit oozed classic Angelina vibes.

© Getty Vivienne Jolie wore a waistcoat, shirt and trouser combo that oozed Angelina vibes

Vivienne looked Gen-Z cool in a pair of linen wide-leg trousers paired with a black waistcoat, layered with a sky-blue shirt underneath - casual yet classic.

Angelina was the queen of the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic long before the term entered the fashion vernacular. Fashion trends come and go, but versatile, timeless and effortlessly chic pieces are constantly at the top of the humanitarian's dress code: tailored separates, crisp collared shirts and elegant silk dresses.

In a look that reflected Vivienne's but with a more mature egde, Angelina wore a tailored navy double-breasted blazer paired with pleated, straight-leg trousers. Taking her look from business chic to Califonia cool, she layered her jacket with a white T-shirt featuring a tie motif.

© Getty Angelina and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt stepped out with fellow actress Kristen Bell

The outfit worn by her daughter, whom she shares with Brad Pitt, was completely Angelina-coded, with the addition of a waistcoat paired with relaxed trousers giving it a touch of Gen-Z cool.

Though the youngster is probably still figuring out her personal style agenda, under the guidance of Angelina, we can guarantee she's a fashionista in the making.