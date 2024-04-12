Angelina Jolie just debuted a statement red lip that's perfect for summer 2024

For the Angelina Jolie superfans among us, there's nothing more exciting than when the Oscar-winning actress graces a red carpet. It's not often Ange is spotted out in public but we loved the new look she's currently rocking.

Stepping out in New York with daughter Vivienne, 15, the actress looked every bit the movie star with her new blonde locks, a bronze, floor-length dress, matching cape and statement earrings.

© Getty Angelina's statement earrings and red lip stole the show

Of course Angelina looked radiant as she attended the opening night of her new Broadway musical, The Outsiders, but aside from the fabulous statement earrings and mustard cape, we couldn't help but notice Angelina's bright red lip.

We know the red lip is a perennial trend that never goes out of style but, the secret to an ultra-flattering red lip is figuring out your skin's undertones. Those with cool complexions will suit a blue-toned red like MAC's Ruby Woo, whereas those with warm or olive-skin will look their best in a red laden with orange hues like MAC's Lady Danger. If you tend to lean on the neutral side, you can pretty much pull off any red.

© Getty Angelina looked every inch the golden girl

In typical Angelina fashion, she paired the bright red lip with an elongated cat eye, accentuating her almond-shaped eyes. Although notoriously private, we do know the ex-wife of Brad Pitt has her own dedicated makeup artist, Toni G. And clearly, Toni knows how to flatter Ange's enviable features as it's not often Angelina is spotted without her signature cat eye.

It was only recently that the mother-of-six debuted her new blonde hair colour, stepping away from her natural brunette locks. And, it's safe to say that Angelina is embracing a whole new look for spring/summer. If you're wanting to switch up your look this spring, we suggest you take your cues from Ms Jolie for how it's done.