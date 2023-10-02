Harper Beckham is a mini fashionista in statement dress - and looks so cool

Harper Beckham is easily one of fashion's best-dressed 12-year-olds. With a fashion designer for a mother and a menswear style muse as a father, it's no wonder the trendy tween has secured a front row seat at countless Fashion Week shows throughout her childhood.

The end of September marked a milestone week for Victoria Beckham, who raised the barre at Paris Fashion Week with a ballet-inspired ready to wear collection for Spring/Summer 2024.

With her husband David Beckham and their children Cruz, Harper, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz seated in the front row, the former Spice Girl's eclectic womenswear collection coincided with the release of three artisanal perfumes from Victoria Beckham Beauty.

© Getty Harper looked angelic in a white gown alongside dad David to watch Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

"Fun night with my family, friends and @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty celebrating my #VBSS24 show and #VBFragrance launch at @CafeLaPerouse_Paris!!! Kisses xx," Victoria wrote on Instagram, sharing a collection of behind-the-scenes photos from her PFW after-party.

Looking like her mother's mini me, stylish Harper Seven was a vision of beauty in a sophisticated navy maxi dress. Harper teamed her strappy cotton gown with seriously statement Nike Dunk trainers in a matching cobalt blue hue.

She teased her honey-blonde hair into a slick back ponytail, and accessorised with a £2.9k necklace from Van Cleef & Arpels. Doting dad David embraced his daughter in a loving snap, holding Harper in his arms as the lookalike duo beamed at the camera.

Another photo showed Harper holding hands with her sister-in-law Nicola Peltz, while a third showed the almost-teenager smiling beside her famous parents.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham on the front row

"Love the family shot," commented one fan on Instagram, as another added: "I literally couldn’t commend a family for creating a better environment. You guys have certifiably created a strong unit. I’m in awe".

© Getty Harper Beckham stepped out hand-in-hand with her dad following the after-party

A third added: "You are a great mom, @victoriabeckham! Your kids are so lucky to have You and David as their role models."

© Getty Harper was wearing a £2.9k necklace

"Harper has grown into a beautiful humble young lady," wrote a fourth.