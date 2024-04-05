This under the radar luxury brand just secured Angelina Jolie's support

This Earth Month, Angelina Jolie is marrying her renowned style sensibilities with eco-conscious advocacy.

The celebrated actress, who not too long ago launched her own brand Atelier Jolie, is now a guiding force on the advisory board of Another Tomorrow.

The brand is a B Corp-certified luxury fashion label which was founded by the forward-thinking Vanessa Barboni Hallik in 2020 and stands out for its sophisticated simplicity and ‘Quiet Luxury’ aesthetic.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards when selecting materials for our designs,” the brand explained, “Where we were unable to source materials that met our strict criteria - comfort, quality, and environmental and animal welfare -- we created entirely new supply chains which did.”

© Getty Angelina is a fan of the minimalist aesthetic

The brand has been celebrated for using the most cutting-edge recyclable materials from ‘seacell’ (responsibly harvested seaweed in case you were wondering) to ‘peace silk’ (turns out the boiling of live silkworms in order to extract the fibre didn’t sit well with the brand either.)

Angelina Jolie, shared her excitement about joining forces with Vanessa Barboni Hallik and the Another Tomorrow team saying, “One of the biggest changes I’m seeing is that people working in sustainability are finding ways to partner, and I’m joining the Another Tomorrow advisory board because Vanessa is building a different path in this industry.”

She continued, “She saw all the shortcomings and roadblocks that have long been accepted as rote, and she is taking them on and modelling how to work differently. To be part of this momentum is exciting to me, and for the outcome to be elevated clothing that comes from a thoughtful and humane supply chain makes it all the more beautiful.”

© Another Tomorrow Another Tomorrow prides itself on using eco-friendly materials including organic cotton

Vanessa Barboni Hallik sees in Angelina not just a global icon but a fountain of inspiration and visionary leadership, “Angelina’s deep humanitarian commitment and her expansive vision are a consistent source of inspiration for me as Another Tomorrow seeks to redefine a responsible and resilient future for fashion,” the founder said in a statement.

This isn’t Angelina's first fashion foray however. Last year her eponymous label Atelier Jolie partnered with Chloé. “Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp,” Angelina said at the time, “It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection.”

The earnings from her collaboration with the French maison were pledged to help establish apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie.