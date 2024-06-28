Jennifer Lopez celebrates 10 years of A.K.A with throwback pics of her in a sultry red corset and skin-tight latex skirt

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



To celebrate 10 years of her eighth studio album A.K.A, Jennifer Lopez posted an iconic throwback to her Instagram, reminding fashion and music fans of her sartorial status in both spheres.

Real ones will remember the bold red album cover of A.K.A which was released on June 13, 2014. Iconic back then and still iconic today, Jlo sported a sultry cherry red, strappy cutout corset and a skin-tight latex skirt from Versace. She paired the look with a chunky gold Versace Medusa bracelet and matching necklace, a selection of rings and a pair of diamond drop earrings.

© Instagram / @jlo Iconic then, iconic now

Complimenting the racy ensemble was the mogul's long bronde locks, styled in a voluminous half up half down ponytail. For glam, she opted for sunkissed, glowy skin and a light glossy nude lip colour.

Fans were quick to recognise that the now 54-year-old actress, artist, business mogul and mother doesn’t look any different to how she did 10 years ago, reinforcing the well-known conspiracy theory that she will forever look like she’s in her thirties.

© Instagram / @jlo Long live the half-up-half-down ponytail

Jlo captioned the nostalgic throwback post, which was shared with her 252 million Insta followers, “10 Years of A.K.A.” Many friends and fans commented well wishes, while also noting how she “ will forever be that girl.”

© Getty She wore her beige look to attend the Dior’s Couture Autumn/Winter 2024 show

The stylish songstress has never stopped being on our fashion radar, recently stepping out at Paris Couture Week in a beige Burberry-inspired look, proving that though she might have traded in her racy red Versace corset, she will forever have style status in the eyes of many.

Earlier this year the Delola Cocktial’s founder solidified her fashionable reputation once again, stepping out on the the Met steps at this year's Met Gala, donning a sheer Daniel Roseberry gown, encrusted with crystals and dripping in pearls.