Jennifer Lopez's racy-red patent pants just went to the top of our spring wardrobe wishlist

On the morning of tthe first Monday in May most stars are well into their glam prep, face masks on by the time the sun rises but not the Queen of Dance, Jennifer Lopez, she was out serving a serious style statement before the most anticipated night on the fashion calendar.

Spotted on the morning of May 6th in New York City en route to make a guest appearance on the Good Morning America show, JLo decided to don a spring-infused look that made heads turn.

© Getty Jen is in her colourful era and I for one am obsessed

Pairing a long line, fluffy textured pink-toned coat over a sheer red turtleneck and racy red patent high-waisted trousers, the Let’s Get Loud singer proved that when styled to perfection, you can never go wrong with a bold-hued ‘fit.

For accessories, Jen decided on a patent red leather mini bag complete with ruffled trim, a pair of her beloved oversized aviator sunglasses in a rose-tinted hue and a set of oversized silver hoop earrings.

The bold colourway ensemble comes as a surprise to many as over the last few months the singer, songwriter and actress has made a name for herself in the style sphere as the queen of neutral-toned dressing, recently donning a figure-hugging beige bodycon midi dress for a well deserved “Moms Night Out”

© Instagram / @jlo This is what impeccable tailoring looks like

Just a few days before that she donned an opulent beige gown and cape look to accept the 'Pride' award at this year's Hispanic Federation Gala. Before that she made a serious statement in an all-brown slinky leather ensemble, effortlessly perfecting the Mob Wife aesthetic.

Jen's red hot trousers and sheer turtleneck combo just proved that spring and summer dressing is most definitely on the horizon, we just hope there are many, many more brightly-hued statements up her sleeve in the coming months…