Jennifer Lopez is giving Princess Diana's favourite bag an off-duty makeover for spring 2024

Putting Jennifer Lopez in the same sentence as Princess Diana was not on our 2024 fashion bingo card.

The singer, actress, entrepreneur and everything in between, has been an off-duty dressing muse since her 90s R'n'B girly days, and for spring 2024 she's switched out her classic Birkin for the late royal's most renowned accessory.

JLo is the ultimate Hermès stan, often seen carrying a Birkin or a Kelly with literally any outfit, and Birkins and sweatpants became her go-to casual dressing accessory earlier this year. But as we head into the warmer months, she's sported a delectable, emerald green Lady Dior on her arm with baggy jeans and casual knits.

Yesterday out in Paris, she paired the iconic bag with a cream knit, a cropped t-shirt and paperbag jeans, whilst last month in New York, she matched her bag with a similar-hued cropped jumper, baggy jeans and platform Uggs.

© Getty JLo carried her Lady Dior out in Paris yesterday

The bag is a symbol of elegance and sophistication, often worn to compliment formal attire. But JLo using hers with everyday wear to elevate it, perfects the art of high-low dressing.

© Getty The bag is named after the late Princess Diana

"The Lady Dior made its début on Lady Diana’s arm, launching from there into its extraordinary destiny," the brand explains on its website.

"In September 1995, while attending the opening of the Paul Cézanne retrospective at the Grand Palais in Paris, the First Lady of France presented her [Diana] with a yet-unreleased Dior bag – then called Chouchou."

It also explains that she was spotted wearing the bag again later that year in an image of her getting off a plane, which immediately circulated around the world and launched the bag to unprecedented popularity. "The accessory quickly became one of Lady Diana’s go-to pieces, and she wore it during all of her outings, going as far as requesting a navy blue version to match her eyes." © Getty This image of Diana carrying her Lady Dior circulated around the world

JLo carrying this bag in 2024 in an off-duty outfit is the ultimate proof that this bag will never go out of style.