Jennifer Lopez wears this calming colour to tackle couture week

For most, the prospect for attending Dior’s Couture Autumn/Winter 2024 show would spark fashion-induced fear - but not Jennifer Lopez.

The star graced the show, which was aptly staged in Paris, in a cool colour palette infused with timelessness. A beige wrap dress courtesy of the luxury house was the outfit of choice for the 54-year-old, which came complete with an ankle-grazing A-line silhouette, an asymmetric bust and a trench coat-inspired cotton gabardine cut. We suspect Burberry might be having words.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez turned out a beige Burberry-inspired look

Jennifer added an operatic touch to the outfit, slipping into a pair of black leather evening gloves to complement a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and towerting gold open-toe stilettos.

Nodding to classic 1950s beauty standards, the singer debuted a carefully coiffed hairdo, which framed her face with meticulously coiled curls. A deeply contoured makeup blend leaned into her dramatic ensemble, which hailed from Dior’s latest runway offering.

Fifties flair was firmly on Dior’s agenda this season. The belted silhouette of JLo’s dress, paid homage to Dior’s ‘New Look’ of 1957, which championed ultra-feminine designs and sculptured craftsmanship.

© Getty A pair of leather gloves and a Lady Dior bag complemented the Dior ensemble

However, a tinge of Nineties nostalgia was injected into the look in the form of a black quilted Lady Dior bag, complete with gold hardware and the signature box shape. The bag first came to light in 1995, initially sported by Princess Diana during a trip to the French capital.

The accessory quickly became synonymous with the late Princess of Wales’ style, gaining a cult following among royalists and celebrities alike. Jennifer is one of many stars to own the iconic piece of arm candy, with Angelina Jolie, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Sarah Jessica Parker also acting as key members of the Lady Dior fan club.

Jennifer was joined by a plethora of fellow A-listers at Dior’s highly-anticipated show. Venus Williams, Rosamund Pike, Beatrice Borromeo and Jisoo also held golden tickets to the show, which championed monochrome palettes, futuristic metallics and hints of glitter.