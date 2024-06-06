Jennifer Lopez gives her favourite jeans a business casual makeover

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Regardless of what's happening in Jennifer Lopez's personal life, her fashion agenda is always top-notch.

Although the multihyphenate powerhouse has the most varied style agenda, she has a habit of finding her favourite style of the moment and sticking to it until she finds something new.

For example, her go-to off-duty uniform this spring was sweatpants and Birkins, only switching up her footwear between trainers and platform UGG boots. She's also been obsessed with loose-fitting jeans that take 'baggy' to new levels, and in her latest look, she's proven the versatility of her favourite jeans of the season, taking them from street style to office chic.

© Getty JLo was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Jenny from the block stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a pair of wide-leg, light wash, frayed hemmed jeans. She paired them with an Earth-toned checkered blazer and wedged platform heels (her classic heeled shoe silhouette).

Her handbag of choice was, of course, a beige number from Hermès, and she carried an iPad in her hand, amping up the business babe feel of her look.

© Getty She wore yet another pair of ultra-baggy jeans

In April, she was spotted out in New York wearing the slouchiest pair of ultra-wide jeans paired with a cream turtleneck jumper, styled with a loose French tuck. She finished off the ensemble with her trusty K Swiss trainers and a pair of chunky white-framed sunglasses.

In Paris last month, she paired paperbag wide-leg jeans with a Lady Dior bag, a cream knit and a cropped t-shirt.

© Getty The style is her go-to for 2024

JLo is the ultimate anti-skinny jean advocate for 2024, and her looks both on and off-duty put the proof in the pudding that they can be styled up or down for any occasion.

If, however, you thought we'd escaped the return of skinny jeans, don't do a celebratory lap in your wide-legs just yet - Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen are just a few brands who showcased iterations of the leg-sculpting silhouette in their AW24 collections during fashion month in February...