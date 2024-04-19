Jennifer Lopez stuns in a thigh-high slitted beige gown and cape look to accept the 'Pride' award

If there’s one A-list star that continuously seems to knock it out of the park style-wise on the red carpet it’s singer, songwriter, actress and icon Jennifer Lopez.

Just yesterday the star reverted back to her elegant Paris Couture Week style to accept the Premio Orgullo, PRIDE award at last night’s Hispanic Federation Gala 2024, a non-profit organisation on a “mission to empower and advance the Hispanic community.”

© Instagram / @jlo This is what impeccable tailoring looks like

Of course, the Latino queen came to play style-wise, opting for an extremely well-tailored ruched bodice gown with a sky-high thigh slit and matching beige silk cape from Filipino fashion designer Monique Lhuillier. For accessories, the award winner chose a selection of decadent diamond jewels from Messika and Boucheron.

© Instagram / @jlo I will be taking this picture to my next salon appointment

As for her glam, Jenny from the Block kept her skin glowy and her eyes looked smokey with a hint of shimmer. She paired her chiselled contour look with a moisturised nude lip shade, perfectly complimenting the beige tone of her gilded gown. For luscious locks the This Is Me... Now actress was clearly inspired by her previous Paris Haute Couture Week, mimicking the voluminous side part and loose curl style which turned heads earlier this year.

This is the first time we’ve seen the “Queen of Dance” dressed to the nines in a while, more recently she’s been keeping things casually chic, strutting around New York City in baggy jeans and platform UGGs or promoting her crafted cocktail brand Delola on Instagram in a cutout floral dress.

Although awards season has come to an end, there's still one fashion spectacle on the calendar that's arguably the most anticipated. The countdown to the Met Gala 2024 is officially on and JLo is rumoured to be in attendance, which means we’re in for yet another glamorous ensemble to lust after.