Dua Lipa dons 'double leather' at Glastonbury with boyfriend Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is back at it again, turning heads and setting trends at Glastonbury Festival.

This time, she stepped out with boyfriend Callum Turner, rocking a double leather ensemble that was as bold as it was fabulous.

Dua Lipa served up major festival vibes in a white crop top paired with a statement black leather skirt. Not just any skirt obviously - this one boasted layers, pockets, and all the edgy details that scream rock 'n' roll chic.

To top it all off, the garment was cinched it with a wide, embellished belt that perfectly tied her look together. And the shoes? A pair of avant-garde Knee-high black scrunched leather boots that completed her look flawlessly. With a black crossbody bag and sleek sunglasses, Dua was the epitome of festival cool.

© Samir Hussein The singer has been going 'hell for leather' all weekend

By her side, Callum Turner kept it casual yet stylish in a grey t-shirt, black jeans, and sneakers. Their coordinated yet distinct styles are a perfect match, showing off their individual flair while still looking totally in sync.

This isn't the first time Dua has wowed us with her leather obsession this weekend. On Friday she took the stage for her Glastonbury headline debut, in looks that had everyone talking.

© Getty Dua wore a leather at her debut headline slot on the Pyramid stage

"The Training Season singer wore not one, but five incredible outfits on stage last night," explained Hello!'s lifestyle writer Katie Daly at the time, "She burst onto the stage wearing a black leather mini-dress which had a distressed hem and was given a rockstar edge with the help of layered silver safety pins and chain detailing."

© Getty She also wore a pair of leather micro shorts from Loewe

Our favourite look from the Pyramid stage? Her dazzling top and leather micro shorts, the on-stage ensemble was nothing short of spectacular. She chose Loewe high-waisted hot pants, complete with an oversized silver buckled belt and studs on the hips. It's clear that when it comes to fashion, Dua isn't afraid to go all out.

© Samir Hussein Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were spotted out and about during day four of Glastonbury Festival

Dua's leather era is giving us all the feels, and her Glastonbury outfits are just the latest in her string of fashion wins.

Whether she's performing on stage or enjoying Worthy Farm with her boyfriend, her looks are always on point.