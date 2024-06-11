Dua Lipa's no pants and fishnet tights combo is giving major It-girl energy

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Effortlessly proving her pop star status on the world stage yet again, Dua Lipa just stepped out in front of thousands, donning one of her most daring looks to date.

If you’re in the know, then you’ll know that Miss Dua has currently kicked off her Radical Optimism Tour last week in Berlin, marking a seven-month-long stint around the world.

Sharing a series of images to her 88.1 million Instagram followers yesterday, the London-born songstress showed off her killer alcohol-free and anti-hot sauce tour physique, simultaneously donning the ‘no pants’ trend and the mesh aesthetic in one look.

© Instagram / @dualipa Consider this your summer festival outfit inspo

Pairing an embellished, mesh top from Christopher Esber’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection over a white bralette, a set of black fishnet tights and a pair of black micro knickers, Dua made waves at her Croatia show. She accessorised the already striking look with a leather belt adorned with chains, a stack of silver rings, a set of knee-high leather boots and a voluminous, loosely waved middle-parted hairstyle look.

© Instagram / @dualipa Dua's on-stage ensembles are unmatched

Sitting pretty alongside her fishnet tights and ‘no pants’ look in the Instagram post she captioned “PULA!!!!!! What a night in the most beautiful setting. grateful to do what I love and to do it with youuuu!!!!” was another look in the same edgy lane. This time swapping out her knickers for a black mesh mini dress with lace trim and a set of studded knee-high boots.

Over the last few months, Dua has opted for an aesthetic switch up both on and off stage, recently testing out Matrix-dressing in the form of lengthy leather coats, silver metallic accessories, lacey mesh red carpet looks and mesh designer bags.

Although we couldn't even begin to imagine how exhausting a seven-month-long world tour could possibly be, we can’t quite help but feel a tad (extremely) excited about what on and off-duty outfit inspo might be on the cards.