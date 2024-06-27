Who is Rina Lipa? meet Dua Lipa's lookalike model sister

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



What could be better than global superstar Dua Lipa's fashion agenda right now? Another Lipa girly who is equally as stylish and as enviably cool.

Meet, Rina Lipa - the 23-year-old model, actress and dancer who is Dua's younger sister and the middle child of Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa’'s three children

Rina began her acting career during childhood, taking lessons at the notable Sylvia Young Theatre School in London, followed by a degree in drama and theatre arts from Goldsmiths. She is making her movie debut in an upcoming film called Expectations - a contemporary spin on Charles DIckens' Great Expectations, and has also landed a role in an upcoming horror film directed by Gianluigi Carella.

The Gen-Z bombshell is certifiably an It-girl in the making, also carving a name for herself in the fashion industry. She began her modelling career at Milan Fashion Week AW21, where she walked for GCDS. Since then, she has been in campaigns for brands including Versace alongside Dua, and Miu Miu.

Not only is she becoming a notable name through her work with industry giants, but also through her personal social media. Rina's Instagram is a haven of stylish outfits, regardless of whether she's on or off duty, with her sought-after sartorial agenda helping her gain almost 850k followers.

The model in the making is close to her global powerhouse sister, telling British Vogue in a recent interview that "Dua’s My Biggest Teacher" - talk about sibling goals...

Check out some of our favourite Rina Lipa fashion moments so far:

© Getty The V&A Summer Party 2024

Y2K summer girly was on the agenda for the 2024 V&A summer party.

© Getty The UK premiere of Zendaya's "Challengers" movie

We love the 90s strappy sandals and edgy leather mini dress.

© Getty Rina at The Fashion Awards 2023

Proving that the LBD is undefeated, she paired her voluminous piece with knee high boots for a cool-girl-approved look at the 2023 Fashion Awards

© Getty Rina at British Vogue's 2023 "Forces For Change" Party

Double corduroy was on the agenda at the Forces for Change party.

© Getty Rina Lipa at the Paco Rabanne "FAME" International Launch Party

It-girl metallics and chunky biker boots? say no more.