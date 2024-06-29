Sienna Miller ditches 'Boho' for 'Scandi-Chic' at Glastonbury 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Sienna Miller was seen on day one of Glastonbury , and her outfit was something of style surprise.

Instead of the boho-chic aesthetic she id known for, she went for effortless Scandi minimalism to attend the festival on June 28, wearing a relaxed outfit that wouldn't look out of place in the city.

Although she has long parted from boho vibe that she pretty much invented in the early 2000s - her Glastonbury style always stayed true to her OG fashion roots. This time round however, Sienna's outfit was a masterclass in understated elegance, proving that sometimes less really is more.

© Dave Benett Sienna Miller was spotted on day one of Glastonbury Festival

She opted for a relaxed, yet polished ensemble that radiated cool confidence and easy sophistication. Her look featured a Barbour checkered rainproof jacket, which perfectly encapsulated the blend of traditional British charm and contemporary casual that the heritage brand has become renowned for. The outerwear was paired with baggy white joggers, providing a striking contrast and adding a touch of cool-girl edge to the outfit.

MORE: The 22 best Glastonbury makeup moments of all time

RELATED: Glastonbury Packing List: How to prep for a festival according to three fashion insiders

Her footwear choice was equally on point. Miller donned short black wellies that not only offered comfort and practicality for Worthy Farm's festival grounds but also added a subtle toughness to her overall look. The boots, with their clean lines and minimalist design, seamlessly tied the outfit together.

© Dave Benett The actress was joined by her equally well dressed pal

To complete the look, Sienna accessorised with oversized black sunglasses and Missoma chubby hoops, and left her tousled blonde hair to flow naturally, enhancing the effortless vibe of her outfit. The simplicity of her accessories underscored the minimalism she embraced, making a strong statement when it comes to her new Glasto style.

MORE: Festival Makeup Ideas: 25 looks to recreate at Glastonbury this summer

RELATED: The 24 most iconic Glastonbury fashion moments of all time

© Dave Benett The style icon wore a Barbour jacket and minimal accessories

This outfit marked a significant departure from the trademark style that Sienna Miller has been synonymous with over the years at Glastonbury. Known for her flowing dresses, fringed accessories, and layered jewelry, Miller’s new look was a refreshing change that highlighted her versatility as a style icon. The relaxed 'fit was a testament to her ability to evolve and adapt her fashion sense, setting new trends while staying true to her unique style.

© Getty At Glastonbury in 2023 Sienna Miller still delivered a subtle nod to boho festival style with her double denim look

As festival-goers and fashion enthusiasts take note, it’s clear that Sienna Miller has once again proven why she remains a perennial favourite on and off the festival circuit.