Dua Lipa's halter neck top and and jorts combo is the ultimate Y2K holiday outfit

Dua Lipa’s wardrobe is currently running on overdrive and fans of both fashion and the British songstress couldn’t be more infatuated.

The singer, songwriter, actress and fashion muse has clearly opted for check-in luggage for her seven-month-long Radical Optimism world tour, yesterday swapping out her edgy matric style performer dress code for an affordable summer ensemble that’s chicer than chic.

© Instagram / @dualipa She's so real for this pic

Spotted out and about and on her Instagram yesterday while taking a much-needed break from pop star life, the British-born talent decided to spend some time with her besties and family in Naples, Italy. In true it-girl fashion, Dua decided to keep her ensemble casual yet chic, opting for a red, v-neck, halter neck knit top fixed with an applique rose from Australian ready-to-wear brand With Jean.

© Getty Island life looks good on you Dua

She styled the bold-coloured top with a pair of distressed jorts, a diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co necklace with matching rings and her beloved black mesh Alaïa ballet flats.

This week alone the Illusion singer has sported fishnet tights and itty-bitty black knickers on stage, a mesh Alaïa bag and a sheer Jacqumus dress in ocean blue, meaning her latest casual look is just one of four summer wardrobe inspo looks we can try and replicate at home.

© Instagram / @dualipa Yesterday's outfit was seriously chic too

Dua captioned her Instagram post which she shared with her 88.1million followers “and in the midst of all of this we even managed to shoot a music video in Budapest... Nimes, France night 1 of 2 tonight!!!! Summer tour continues” letting her loyal fans in on how hard she really works.

With just under seven months left on her tour, we can’t help but wait in anticipation to see what other off-duty ensembles might be lingering in her suitcases, because let's be real, we all know they’re set to be seriously stylish.