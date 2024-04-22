Bridgerton's Simone Ashley stuns in a crochet-cool dress on holiday

Simone Ashley, best known for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, has swapped her corsets for crochet ahead of the summer season.

© Instagram / @simoneashley We love the quirky coin detailing

Sharing on her Instagram story to her 3.4M followers, Simone stunned in a sold-out dark green Loewe crochet midi dress whilst basking in the sun on holiday. The dress featured oversized gold hanging coins and a contrasting red line around the waist. The actress was sat overlooking an idyllic ocean view and bright blue skies - we’re so ready to get our holidays booked now.

© Instagram / @simoneashley We have serious holiday envy right now

With no shoes and a simple pair of silver hoops, Simone kept the rest of her styling simple and let her dress do the talking, and it seriously worked. We can’t get enough of this Loewe number and we’re already on the hunt for a high-street dupe.

Crochet was huge last summer and we anticipate the retro-inspired trend to be sticking around for another season. Following Chloé’s boho-chic runway, we’ve seen a rise in the trend already and anticipate more for summer. Think fringing and frills but a more mature take than we’ve previously seen.

To incorporate it into your own wardrobe, think crochet co-ords, mini skirts or dresses - often in bright, vivid colours, it’s the perfect addition to a summer wardrobe and one you’ll be reaching for year after year.

Simone is a long-standing fan of Loewe, having starred as the face of the relaunch of the brand’s signature fragrance, Paula’s Ibiza, in 2021, with creative direction by Jonathan Anderson.

Loewe is a go-to summer brand for us - their infamous basket bags are at the top of our list for a start. Their fun, stand-out sunnies are also a must have for us ahead of summer, which can be a real outfit game-changer.

Simone has nailed the crochet-cool aesthetic and we’re seriously inspired by it, we’ll definitely be adding it into our wardrobes.