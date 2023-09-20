The Sex Education cast's most stylish red carpet moments

At the end of season three, Moordale Secondary closed down and Maeva (Emma Mackey) took the plunge and decided to study in the US, whilst Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) stayed in the comfort of the English countryside with Otis' mum - sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson). In a hilarious sneak preview of season four, we see Otis and Maeva getting creative to keep their long distance, erm, spark, alive.
To celebrate the show's return, we've taken a look back at the stylish cast's most glamorous red carpet moments.
Ncuti Gatwa
At the Vogue World event during London Fashion Week in September 2023, Ncuti looked ultra modish in a sheer, long sleeved top with black trousers complete with olive green sating draping, designed by French designer Burc Akyol.
Mimi Keene
Mimi, who plays Ruby in the hit show, attended the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards in 2021 in a stunning black Armani gown, paired with black court shoes and a classic make-up look to match her effortlessy chic ensemble.
Emma Mackey
Emma Mackey gave the classic 90s satin slip a cool-girl twist wearing a silver Saint Laurent dress with Cartier jewellery on the red (well, pink) carpet at the Barbie premiere.
Gillian Anderson
Acting legend Gillian wore the chicest Chloe gown covered in silver and red stud embellishments at The Crown season five premiere.
Aimee Lou Wood
At the British Academy Television Awards in 2021, Aimee wowed in an ultra feminine rose-print gown from Miu Miu.
Asa Butterfield
At the 2020 BAFTAs, Asa oozed James Bond vibes in a tuxedo suit.
Simone Ashley
Ashley stole the show at the Fashion Awards 2022 wearing a dazzling lilac hooded gown from 16Arlington's spring-summer 2023 collection, paired with Lucite heels, and a Chopard collar.
Patricia Allison
Patricia Allison, who plays one of Otis' love interests, Ola, stepped out at the Venice Film Festival in 2021 wearing the coolest white shirt and black tulle ensemble from Miu Miu.
Tanya Reynolds
Tanya, aka Lily Iglehart, wore an ultra-feminine green satin gown adorned with bows at the season two premiere.
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah was a vision in a pinkish-peach strapless tulle gown at the 2022 Emmys.