Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Sex Education cast's most stylish red carpet moments - see photos

Subscribe

Subscribe

The Sex Education cast's most stylish red carpet moments

From Simone Ashley to Emma Mackey, the cast of the hit show have donned some incredible looks...

Sex Education cast bed red carpet moments
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

It's been over a year since the release of Sex Education season three, and finally, the fourth and final (cries) installment of the cult-adored teen drama, will be released on Netflix on September 21.

Since the sex-comedy show began in 2019, the cast have risen to stardom exponentially - from Emma Mackey starring as the face of Burberry’s latest fragrance, to Ncuti Gatwa performing on stage during King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

MORE: Emma Mackey wore over £190,000 worth of jewellery to the Barbie premiere 

READ: The 10 best dressed guests at the coronation concert

What is Sex Education season 4 about?

At the end of season three, Moordale Secondary closed down and Maeva (Emma Mackey) took the plunge and decided to study in the US, whilst Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) stayed in the comfort of the English countryside with Otis' mum - sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson). In a hilarious sneak preview of season four, we see Otis and Maeva getting creative to keep their long distance, erm, spark, alive.

To celebrate the show's return, we've taken a look back at the stylish cast's most glamorous red carpet moments.

Ncuti Gatwa

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Ncuti Gatwa attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Ncuti Gatwa

At the Vogue World event during London Fashion Week in September 2023, Ncuti looked ultra modish in a sheer, long sleeved top with black trousers complete with olive green sating draping, designed by French designer Burc Akyol.

Mimi Keene

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Mimi Keene attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2021, in partnership with Armani Beauty, at Claridge's Hotel on November 2, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)© David M. Benett
Mimi Keene

Mimi, who plays Ruby in the hit show, attended the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards in 2021 in a stunning black Armani gown, paired with black court shoes and a classic make-up look to match her effortlessy chic ensemble.

Emma Mackey

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Emma Mackey attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )© Lia Toby
Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey gave the classic 90s satin slip a cool-girl twist wearing a silver Saint Laurent dress with Cartier jewellery on the red (well, pink) carpet at the Barbie premiere.

Gillian Anderson

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Gillian Anderson attends "The Crown" Season 5 World Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on November 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland
Gillian Anderson

Acting legend Gillian wore the chicest Chloe gown covered in silver and red stud embellishments at The Crown season five premiere.

Aimee Lou Wood

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Aimee Lou Wood arrives at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021 at Television Centre on June 6, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© David M. Benett
Aimee Lou Wood

At the British Academy Television Awards in 2021, Aimee wowed in an ultra feminine rose-print gown from Miu Miu.

Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield attends the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on 02 February, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)© NurPhoto
Asa Butterfield

At the 2020 BAFTAs, Asa oozed James Bond vibes in a tuxedo suit.

Simone Ashley

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Simone Ashley attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Simone Ashley

 Ashley stole the show at the Fashion Awards 2022 wearing a dazzling lilac hooded gown from 16Arlington's spring-summer 2023 collection, paired with Lucite heels, and a Chopard collar.

Patricia Allison

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Patricia Allison arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Maria Moratti/Getty Images)© Maria Moratti
Patricia Allison

Patricia Allison, who plays one of Otis' love interests, Ola, stepped out at the Venice Film Festival in 2021 wearing the coolest white shirt and black tulle ensemble from Miu Miu.

Tanya Reynolds

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Tanya Reynolds attends the "Sex Education" Season 2 World Premiere at Genesis Cinema on January 08, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Tanya Reynolds

Tanya, aka Lily Iglehart, wore an ultra-feminine green satin gown adorned with bows at the season two premiere.

Hannah Waddingham

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Hannah Waddingham attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Frazer Harrison
Hannah Waddingham

Hannah was a vision in a pinkish-peach strapless tulle gown at the 2022 Emmys.

Other topics

More Fashion

See more