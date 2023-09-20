The Sex Education cast's most stylish red carpet moments

From Simone Ashley to Emma Mackey, the cast of the hit show have donned some incredible looks...

It's been over a year since the release of Sex Education season three, and finally, the fourth and final (cries) installment of the cult-adored teen drama, will be released on Netflix on September 21.

Since the sex-comedy show began in 2019, the cast have risen to stardom exponentially - from Emma Mackey starring as the face of Burberry’s latest fragrance, to Ncuti Gatwa performing on stage during King Charles III’s Coronation Concert.

MORE: Emma Mackey wore over £190,000 worth of jewellery to the Barbie premiere

READ: The 10 best dressed guests at the coronation concert

What is Sex Education season 4 about?

At the end of season three, Moordale Secondary closed down and Maeva (Emma Mackey) took the plunge and decided to study in the US, whilst Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) stayed in the comfort of the English countryside with Otis' mum - sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson). In a hilarious sneak preview of season four, we see Otis and Maeva getting creative to keep their long distance, erm, spark, alive.

To celebrate the show's return, we've taken a look back at the stylish cast's most glamorous red carpet moments.

Ncuti Gatwa © Karwai Tang Ncuti Gatwa At the Vogue World event during London Fashion Week in September 2023, Ncuti looked ultra modish in a sheer, long sleeved top with black trousers complete with olive green sating draping, designed by French designer Burc Akyol.

Mimi Keene © David M. Benett Mimi Keene Mimi, who plays Ruby in the hit show, attended the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards in 2021 in a stunning black Armani gown, paired with black court shoes and a classic make-up look to match her effortlessy chic ensemble.

Emma Mackey © Lia Toby Emma Mackey Emma Mackey gave the classic 90s satin slip a cool-girl twist wearing a silver Saint Laurent dress with Cartier jewellery on the red (well, pink) carpet at the Barbie premiere.

Gillian Anderson © Mike Marsland Gillian Anderson Acting legend Gillian wore the chicest Chloe gown covered in silver and red stud embellishments at The Crown season five premiere.

Aimee Lou Wood © David M. Benett Aimee Lou Wood At the British Academy Television Awards in 2021, Aimee wowed in an ultra feminine rose-print gown from Miu Miu.

Asa Butterfield © NurPhoto Asa Butterfield At the 2020 BAFTAs, Asa oozed James Bond vibes in a tuxedo suit.

Simone Ashley © Karwai Tang Simone Ashley Ashley stole the show at the Fashion Awards 2022 wearing a dazzling lilac hooded gown from 16Arlington's spring-summer 2023 collection, paired with Lucite heels, and a Chopard collar.

Patricia Allison © Maria Moratti Patricia Allison Patricia Allison, who plays one of Otis' love interests, Ola, stepped out at the Venice Film Festival in 2021 wearing the coolest white shirt and black tulle ensemble from Miu Miu.

Tanya Reynolds © Karwai Tang Tanya Reynolds Tanya, aka Lily Iglehart, wore an ultra-feminine green satin gown adorned with bows at the season two premiere.