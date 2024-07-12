Kylie Jenner just championed Sydney Sweeney's favourite one-piece swimsuit trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Well, well, well, what do we have here? Kylie Jenner in a one-piece swimsuit instead of an itsy-bitsy bikini? The Sydney Sweeney effect is real.

As I said before, Ms Jenner usually opts for a barely-there itsy-bitsy ensemble to sit poolside and work on her all-important tan. However, on this occasion, she’s bringing back the sultry Baywatch swimsuit that is set to dominate the swimwear trends cycle this season.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner *adds to cart

Posting to her 398 million Instagram followers yesterday, Kylie shared a series of stylised images of herself posing on a beach, championing her new holiday edit from her eponymous brand Khy.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner A moment for the back of the swimsuit

Of course, it wouldn't be a Kylie Jenner collection without a skimpy 'kini, but also included in the mix featured a low cut, criss-cross-backed black one-piece swimsuit, not too dissimilar to the striped white and navy option Sydney Sweeney donned on her ‘gram just a few days ago.

Kylie teased her namesake fashion label Khy back in October last year, sharing a series of Matrix-inspired looks to the brand's Instagram account. Soon after, on November 1 2023, Kylie officially launched her store - instantly selling out with a slew of famous faces, including her famous sisters buying in bulk.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner The last time Kylie wore a one-piece swimsuit on her 'gram was back in 2022

The idea behind Khy is to curate a series of themed drops in limited quantities. Her newest collection, titled 'Drop 008: The Vacation Shop' debuted just yesterday, featuring a range of holiday staples, including sheer dresses, bold block-coloured swimwear and naturally, Kylie's plunging neckline black one-piece.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's go-to bikini colour is seriously bold

RELATED: Kylie Jenner just debuted a new nail trend and it's totally unexpected

When it comes to cultivated wardrobe options, Kylie is among the many famed faces that pioneer new fashion trends. In short, we’re set to see a whole lot of one-pieces pepper the sandy beaches of our holiday destinations this summer.